How to watch The Sympathizer online from anywhere

A complex espionage thriller directed by Park Chan-wook, The Sympathizer follows The Captain (Hoa Xuande), an undercover operative for North Vietnam towards the end of the Vietnam War. The Sympathizer premiered on HBO and Max on Sunday, April 14. The series is shown on Crave in Canada, Sky in the UK, and Binge and Foxtel in Australia.

Just when he thought he was out, they pull him back in. Having initially been unwaveringly devoted to the Viet Cong cause, The Captain has his loyalties severely tested when he's informed that his mission doesn't end with the war.

Mẫn (Duy Nguyễn), The Captain's childhood friend and handler, invokes their mutual bond in a bid to strongarm him into immersing himself in LA's new South Vietnamese community – for good reason, it transpires, as the General is plotting a counter. The thing about people, however, is they have a tendency to grow on you, and it isn't long before The Captain's politics and relationships are drawn into sharp conflict.

Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and starring Sandra Oh, David Duchovny, John Cho and Robert Downey Jr. (in multiple roles), read on as we explain how to watch The Sympathizer from anywhere.

Where to watch The Sympathizer

How to watch The Sympathizer in the US

The Sympathizer airs on linear channel HBO at 9pm ET/PT each Sunday. It follows a weekly release schedule and there are seven episodes in total, with the series finale set to air on May 26. If you've cut the cord or don't have HBO as a part of your cable package, you can just as easily watch The Sympathizer on Max instead. As above, new episodes are available to stream at 9pm ET each Sunday. There are three Max price points: $9.99 a month with commercials, the $15.99 commercial-free subscription – both offering HD video quality – and the Ultimate Ad-Free plan, which at $19.99 provides 4K streaming, Dolby Atmos audio, and the ability to download up to 100 titles to watch offline. There’s also the option to save up to 20% when you subscribe to an annual plan. That’s $99.99 for the ad-supported plan, $149.99 for the ad-free option, or $199.99 to go all-in with the Ultimate Ad-Free plan. Either way, when you go annual you essentially bag yourself two months’ worth of free streaming.

What else can I watch on Max?

You'll also get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including critically acclaimed series True Detective, The Last of Us, Succession, The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary and Game of Thrones, award-winning animation from Studio Ghibli, DC Universe shows like Peacemaker, Doom Patrol and Harley Quinn. All that, plus epic blockbusters such as Dune Part 2, Avatar: The Way of Water and all eight Harry Potter movies.

The 7-day Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you could be entitled to Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick are also available.

How to watch The Sympathizer in the UK

The Sympathizer will premiere on Sky Atlantic in the UK at 9pm BST on Monday, May 27. New episodes will air in the same slot each week, though the entire series will be available as a boxset from launch. It will be available to stream via the Sky Go service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. You can also watch through Sky's pay as you go option, NOW. If you're not a Sky customer, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, NOW.

How to watch The Sympathizer in Canada

You can watch The Sympathizer exclusively on Crave in Canada at 9pm ET/PT each Sunday. The season finale is set for May 26. There are three subscription options available: Basic with Ads at CA$9.99 a month (plus tax), Standard with Ads for CA$14.99, and the ad-free Premium Plan, which is CA$19.99. You can save around 15% when you opt for an annual subscription too. But first, you can take advantage of Crave's 7-day free trial if you’re new to the service. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest Max releases, such as True Detective: Night Country.

How to watch The Sympathizer for free in Australia