How to watch The White Lotus season 2 online: stream every episode of the acclaimed HBO series from anywhere

We’re giddily anticipating another stay at The White Lotus. The HBO comedy-drama gave us a post-vacation glow with its witty, pointed, and tremendously entertaining story about a group of neurotic holiday makers losing their s**t in Hawaii. This time we’re disembarking in Sicily as stressed staffers welcome another batch of whining, self-obsessed guests, including one very familiar face. Dying to know who? Read on below as we explain how to watch The White Lotus season 2 online from anywhere in the world.

Watch The White Lotus season 2 online Release date: Sunday, October 30 at 9pm ET/PT New episodes: every week at the same time Cast: Sabrina Impacciatore, Jennifer Coolidge, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Tom Hollander Streaming options: HBO Max (US) (opens in new tab)|Crave (CA)| Now (UK) |Binge (AU) (opens in new tab)

The inaugural season of this multi award-winning series flaunted an excellent cast, including Murray Bartlett as the increasingly unhinged hotel manager Armand. The upcoming lineup doesn't disappoint either, with Jennifer Coolidge reprising her role as the emotionally needy Tanya alongside a grade-A helping of TV talent.

The Sopranos' Michael Imperioli stars as Dominic Di Grasso, visiting Sicily with his father (F. Murray Abraham) and son (Adam DiMarco) to reconnect to their Italian roots. Aubrey Plaza of Parks and Recreation is the dour Harper Spiller, married to the recently minted Ethan (Will Sharpe) and wary of his friendship with college roommate, Cameron, portrayed by the easy on the eyes Theo James (The Time Traveler’s Wife).

Expect sparks to fly when these disparate and deeply insecure characters collide in this satirical tale full of sex, death, and absurdity in Sicily. Our guide below will detail how to watch The White Lotus season 2 online now, and exclusively on HBO Max in the US (opens in new tab).

Fancy some sport? Watch a World Cup 2022 live stream

How to watch The White Lotus season 2 on HBO Max in the US

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

That's a total bargain, considering you'll get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including The Sopranos, Westworld, Our Flag Means Death, award-winning animation from Studio Ghibli, DC Universe shows like Peacemaker and Harley Quinn, plus The Time Traveler’s Wife, Euphoria, The Matrix Resurrections, and the excellent House of the Dragon.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you could be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

Try a book to TV adaptation: watch Conversations with Friends

How to watch The White Lotus season 2 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Sky subscribers can also stream The White Lotus season 2 on the go with their mobile devices through the Sky Go (opens in new tab) streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The White Lotus season 2 will debut on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) from Monday, October 31 at 2am GMT (that’s late Sunday night/early Monday morning). As was the case with House of the Dragon, there should be a repeat showing later that evening, at the more reasonable time of about 9pm GMT. If you're not a Sky customer, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now entertainment passes start at £9.99.

How to watch The White Lotus season 2 in Canada for FREE

(opens in new tab) Expect another memorable trip as The White Lotus season 2 arrives in Canada. New episodes will air on Crave from Sunday, October 30 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT with new episodes weekly. If you don’t have cable, you can easily subscribe to Crave’s on-demand service. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month, or sacrifice simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as Rap Sh!t (opens in new tab) and We Own This City (opens in new tab).

How to watch The White Lotus season 2 online for FREE in Australia