How to watch House of the Dragon online: stream the Game of Thrones prequel where you are

No queen has ever sat atop the Iron Throne, but when King Viserys I Targaryen names Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, his first-born child, as his heir, the Houses Stark, Velaryon and Baratheon unite behind the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms' decision. However, when Viserys' younger brother, Prince Daemon Targaryen, disputes the ruling and the King bungles his opportunity to make his word final, any chance of a peaceful succession goes up in flames. War is afoot, and you can read on to find out how to watch House of the Dragon online wherever you are in the world.

Watch House of the Dragon online Premiere: Sunday, August 21 New episodes: every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT on HBO Cast: Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emily Carey, Rhys Ifans Streaming options: HBO Max (US) (opens in new tab) | Crave (CA) | Now (UK) | Binge (AU) (opens in new tab)

Family feuds tend to get more than a little heated when the Targaryens are involved. Being named Viserys' successor at such a young age means Princess Rhaenyra never had an opportunity to stake her claim to the Iron Throne, the most dangerous seat in the realm, and surely the least comfortable.

But in spite of the grand status of her uncle, a dragonrider and the most fearsome warrior in Westeros, she's determined to take back what she believes to be rightfully hers, no matter the price.

This being the brainchild of George R.R. Martin, the main players change faster than you can say "Dance of the Dragons", especially with the calculating Alicent Hightower and master puppeteer Eve Best corroding old alliances and forging new ones in those shadowy corners of the halls of power.

Brace yourself for a blitz of betrayal, bloodshed, and bleach blonde hair. Here's how to House of the Dragon online where you are.

All dates US

Episode 1: Sunday, August 21

How to watch House of the Dragon online in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) House of the Dragon premieres on HBO on Sunday, August 21 at 9pm ET / PT, with new episodes airing at the same slot weekly. If you've cut the cord or don't have HBO as a part of your cable package, you can watch House of the Dragon on HBO Max (opens in new tab) instead. There are two HBO Max price (opens in new tab) points - $9.99 a month with commercials (opens in new tab), or the 4K HDR, commercial-free subscription at $14.99 that also unlocks 4K streaming and Dolby Atmos sound. Alternatively, save 16% and sign up to its annual plan (opens in new tab) for a $99.99/$149.99 fee. That basically means you’ll get two months of free streaming for the year!

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you could be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

How to watch House of the Dragon online in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, House of the Dragon premieres at 2am BST on Sunday night/Monday morning on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) at the same time as the US, but will repeat every episode at the more reasonable time of 9pm each Monday evening. Sky subscribers can also stream House of the Dragon on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go (opens in new tab) streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you're not a Sky customer, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now entertainment passes start at £9.99.

How to watch House of the Dragon online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Crave is the place to watch House of the Dragon in Canada, with episodes landing on the streaming service at 9pm ET/PT every Sunday from August 21. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month, or sacrifice simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as The Time Travelers' Wife and We Own This City.

How to watch House of the Dragon: stream every episode online in Australia

(opens in new tab) Binge (opens in new tab) is the place to watch House of the Dragon in Australia, with new episodes hitting the streaming service at 11am AEST every Monday, from August 22. Starting at just AU$10 a month, Binge is very temptingly priced, and what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial (opens in new tab), meaning you can try before you buy. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, and you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. You also have the option of Foxtel and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab), which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial (opens in new tab), get the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month to watch House of the Dragon. Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros.

House of the Dragon trailer

House of the Dragon cast

King Viserys I Targaryen: Paddy Considine

Paddy Considine Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen: Emma D’Arcy

Emma D’Arcy Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen: Milly Alcock

Milly Alcock Prince Daemon Targaryen: Matt Smith

Matt Smith Lady Alicent Hightower: Olivia Cooke

Olivia Cooke Young Alicent Hightower: Emily Carey

Emily Carey Ser Otto Hightower: Rhys Ifans

House of the Dragon: when is it set?

Winter is some way off in House of the Dragon, which chronicles events that take place 200 years before Daenerys Targaryen's rise to power in Game of Thrones.

This is a time of peace in the Seven Kingdoms, under the rule of King Viserys I Targaryen, the fifth Targaryen to ascend to the Iron Throne.

However, though the Targaryens are powerful, their bloodline is vulnerable, and Viserys' ill-judged efforts to please everybody close to him are set to backfire spectacularly.