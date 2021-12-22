Watch The Matrix Resurrections on TV now on HBO Max

Audio player loading…

You can watch The Matrix Resurrections on TV now. The new Matrix movie is available on HBO Max. The wait is over. The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth Matrix movie and the reawakening of the famous franchise, still starring original cast members Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity. Take the red pill and we'll show you how to watch the The Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max in the US and anywhere in the world

Watch in the US with an HBO Max subscription

Watch The Matrix Resurrections Release date: Wednesday, December 22 Director: Lana Wachowski Cast: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris Run time: 2h 28m Rating: R

It was the first Matrix film that blew audience minds rather than either of the following two (Reloaded and Revolutions) and the hope is that, like the name of the new movie suggests, the Matrix 4 will bring new life to the series. The Matrix Resurrections reviews so far have been mixed but you'll need to judge for yourself.

Directed by co-creator Lana Wachowski The Matrix Resurrections catches up with Thomas Anderson, living out his days in San Francisco but with, once again, the niggling feeling at the back of his mind that something isn't quite right. It's not long before a chance encounter makes thin that line between dreams and reality once again. It's just too tempting to miss.

Don't wait for your friends and family to ruin it with spoilers. Head over to HBO Max and sign-up for the ad-free plan ($14.99 per month) to enjoy the The Matrix Resurrections in 4K HDR. You could even go to the cinema too. Read on for all the details on how to watch The Matrix Resurrections wherever you are.

How to watch The Matrix Resurrections in the US

and on HBO Max The Matrix Resurrections has landed in theaters and on HBO Max. As with previous Warner Brother 2021 releases, it’s available online where you can watch it as much as you want for a 31-day period. There are currently two HBO Max subscription plans available: one ‘With Ads’ at $9.99 a month, and the other ‘Ad Free’ at the familiar $14.99 monthly rate. If you want to watch The Matrix Resurrections online, however, you’ll need to shell out for the latter option, because early access to Warner Bros. blockbusters isn’t a feature of the cheaper plan – and neither is crisp 4K UHD picture quality, for that matter. But if the $14.99 fee seems steep, you could save 16% by committing to its annual plan for $149.99 for the 12 months. And there are often excellent deals for new subscribers available, so keep an eye out.

The Matrix 4 review: how good is Matrix Resurrections?

The Matrix Resurrections review reception has been mixed, so far. Signs point towards the action-packed, visually stunning, nostalgia-infused and largely riveting experience that fans will know and love.

As ever, it seems the movie treads a tricky line between offering something groundbreaking but without upsetting fans and straying too far from the original movie's feel. It doesn't always get that right but the verdict seems to be that The Matrix Resurrections is certainly better than either The Matrix Reloaded and Revolutions which people enjoyed enough at the time.

The Matrix Resurrections review scores range from something close to an 8 out of 10 to anything as low as a 4. For us, and for the Matrix fans which we expect many of our readers to be, that's good enough. Go watch and enjoy.

How do I watch HBO Max?

You can get the HBO Max on a wide range of devices compatible with the HBO Max app. These include: iPhone and Android devices, Apple, Samsung, and Amazon Fire TVs, Roku, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, in addition to laptops and PCs running Chrome, Mac, or Windows operating systems.

The Matrix Resurrections is the last of the Warner Bros. blockbusters to get the same-day-release treatment on HBO Max, but it's still one of if not the best streaming service out of the many that are available.

It's packed with more than 13,000 hours of prime content: choice picks from the Warner Bros. archive and subsidiary companies like New Line Cinema, Studio Ghibli’s animated masterpieces, DC Entertainment blockbusters like Wonder Woman: 1984.

And – the clue's in the name – watch every iconic HBO series ever made. Enjoy The Sopranos, Euphoria, Mare of Easttown and The Wire, plus all 10 seasons of iconic sitcom Friends, addictive HBO Max Originals like Gossip Girl, and so much more.

The Matrix Resurrections trailer

How to watch The Matrix Resurrections in the UK and across the rest of the world

The Matrix Resurrections has been released all around the world, but it’ll only be available to stream at home outside of the US after its standard theatrical window.

So, international audiences will need to flock to theaters to see The Matrix Resurrections. Viewers based in the UK and Canada can watch it from Wednesday, December 22, the same day as viewers in the US.

Indeed, December 22 is the general global cinematic release date. Sadly Australians will have to wait until Sunday, December 26 to dive into the unknown, because ongoing lockdowns have pushed back a number of film releases in that part of the world.