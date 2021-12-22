How to watch The Matrix Resurrections from anywhere now

Audio player loading…

Ever have that feeling where you’re not sure if you’re awake or dreaming? It must be a glitch in the Matrix. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their iconic roles, as Neo and Trinity to once again rage against the machines. Come down the rabbit hole and keep reading as we explain how to watch The Matrix Resurrections wherever you are in all corners of the world.

Watch The Matrix Resurrections Release date: Wednesday, December 22 Director: Lana Wachowski Cast: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris Run time: 2h 28m Rating: R

It was the first Matrix film that blew audience minds rather than either of the following two (Reloaded and Revolutions) and the hope is that, like the name of the new movie suggests, the Matrix 4 will bring new life to the series. The Matrix Resurrections reviews so far have been mixed but you'll need to judge for yourself.

Directed by co-creator Lana Wachowski The Matrix Resurrections catches up with Thomas Anderson, living out his days in San Francisco but with, once again, the niggling feeling at the back of his mind that something isn't quite right. It's not long before a chance encounter makes thin that line between dreams and reality once again. It's just too tempting to miss.

Don't wait for your friends and family to ruin it with spoilers. Track down the largest screen with the best picture quality available as we break down how to watch The Matrix Resurrections online and stream what could be the biggest blockbuster of 2021. Or if you're an American abroad, understand how to watch your HBO Max subscription when overseas.

How to watch The Matrix Resurrections in the US

HBO Max The Matrix Resurrections has finally landed in theaters and on HBO Max. There are currently two HBO Max price plans available: one ‘With Ads’ at $9.99 a month, and the other ‘Ad Free’ at the familiar $14.99 monthly rate. If you want to watch The Matrix Resurrections online, however, you’ll need to shell out for the latter option, because early access to Warner Bros. blockbusters isn’t a feature of the cheaper plan – and neither is crisp 4K UHD picture quality, for that matter. But if the $14.99 fee seems steep, you could save 16% by committing to its annual plan for $149.99 for the 12 months. And there are often excellent deals for new subscribers available, so keep an eye out.

How to watch Matrix 4 from outside your country

For those of you abroad trying to stream new The Matrix movie, you’ll be unable to watch the sci-fi blockbuster on your usual domestic broadcasting service due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream it online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Matrix Resurrections from abroad

If you don't already have an HBO Max account, then you'll be faced with a request for a US credit card on the sign up screen.

Not got a US credit card? If you direct your VPN to a US server and head to the Google Play Store, you should be given the option to pay by PayPal or even add HBO Max as a subscription through your Play account. But this is not something we've tried and tested, so if it doesn't work for you, at least you're protected by that 30-day money back guarantee on your VPN.

How to watch The Matrix Resurrections across the rest of the world

The Matrix Resurrections is being released all around the world, but it’ll only be available to stream at home outside of the US after its standard theatrical window.

So, international audiences will need to flock to theaters to see The Matrix Resurrections. Viewers based in the UK and Canada can watch it from Wednesday, December 22, the same day as viewers in the US.

Indeed, December 22 is the general global cinematic release date. Sadly Australians will have to wait until Sunday, December 26 to dive into the unknown, because ongoing lockdowns have pushed back a number of film releases in that part of the world.

