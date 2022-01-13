How to watch Peacemaker online and stream the Suicide Squad spin-off anywhere

Audio player loading…

James Gunn’s gung-ho superhero is back and ready to cause more carnage in the name of world peace. A spin-off to 2021’s The Suicide Squad, this HBO Max Original series keeps the original movie's winning combination of bombastic violence and rib-tickling idiocy, while adding greater depth and some timely social commentary. Below our guide explains how to watch Peacemaker online – all you’ll need is a subscription to HBO Max if you're in the US.

John Cena reprises his role as Christopher Smith (aka Peacemaker), the ex-Suicide squaddie who has now joined forces with a mysterious dark-ops team. This consists of his two handlers – Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee) – and Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks, Orange is the New Black), his partner in crimefighting and a foil to Peacemaker’s brutal yet dim-witted ways.

Then there’s Vigilante (Freddie Stoma), a man who can quickly heal from injuries, and, err…Eagly… the lead character’s unruly bald eagle sidekick.

Additionally, Terminator 2’s Robert Patrick stars as Peacemaker’s father, whose fraught relationship with his son will be explored further, while the superhero’s attitude of “peace…at any cost” is challenged when the assassin has a crisis of conscience.

Below we explain how to watch Peacemaker online and stream this new 8-part HBO Max series now.

How to watch Peacemaker online in the US: stream on HBO Max

How to watch Peacemaker online FREE in Canada

Crave Bringing peace to Canadians – and a whole lot of blazing action – is streaming service Crave, where the HBO Max Original series will premiere on Thursday, January 13. The first three episodes will be available to watch immediately, with the remaining 5 episodes arriving weekly until February 17. There are two plans available and each offers a 7-day free trial to new customers. Both provide access to classic HBO content, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases and Hollywood blockbusters, such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Sex and the City follow-up, And Just Like That. Crave Mobile is the cheapest plan at CND$9.99 a month (plus tax). It provides one stream to one registered device via the web or the Crave mobile app, so it’s ideal for individuals or small households. However, for just an additional $10, Crave Total allows for four simultaneous streams to five registered devices. That, plus you get the best video resolution available.

Can I watch Peacemaker online in the UK?

Not yet, sadly. Viewers across the pond will have to wait for a piece of this super spin-off, because no UK release date has been announced. However, series creator Gunn has offered a glimmer of hope, stating in a tweet that “it will be coming [to the UK] very soon.” When it does arrive, we expect it to land on NOW, the Sky broadcaster’s streaming platform. It’s already home to many other HBO Max shows, like The Flight Attendant, Euphoria, and Raised by Wolves, while the 2021 Suicide Squad movie is available to watch as part of a NOW Cinema Membership. New subscribers can enjoy 7-days of free viewing too.

How to watch Peacemaker online in Australia for FREE