How to watch Built In Birmingham: Brady & The Blues online – stream the soccer docuseries from anywhere

It doesn't roll off the tongue, but that's what makes Built In Birmingham: Brady & The Blues a fitting title for the five-part docuseries. Like the season that followed Tom Brady's minority investment in the club, it's unwieldy and ill-conceived – Birmingham City FC churned through seven coaches and were relegated for the first time in 13 years. What might have shocked the legendary NFL quarterback the most, however, is that he didn't receive as much goodwill from the supporters as he probably expected.

Having won the Super Bowl a record seven times, the former Patriots and Buccaneers superstar is a messianic figure in the US. However, and this may come as a surprise to American viewers, TB12 isn’t especially well-known across the pond. His profile is more akin to JJ Watt, rather than Ryan Reynolds or Rob McElhenney.

So when Birmingham went from Premier League hopefuls to arguably the worst-run club in the entirety of the English league system within weeks of Brady's arrival, sceptics became haters. John Eustace, one of the most promising coaches in the Championship, was already doing special things with Birmingham, but the ownership group couldn't resist the celebrity allure of Wayne Rooney.

To call the decision disastrous would be an understatement. The Blues lost nine of their 15 games under the former Utd great, winning only twice, and while they finally saw sense with the appointment of Tony Mowbray, the damage was already done and weeks after taking charge, Mowbray was diagnosed with bowel cancer and had to withdraw his services. It wasn't until the end of the season that they uncovered Chris Davies, the then-assistant to Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham. And that is when everything changed...

Built In Birmingham: Brady & The Blues premieres worldwide on Friday, August 1 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Built In Birmingham: Brady & The Blues: Everything you need to know

Built In Birmingham: Brady & The Blues isn't free-to-air, but viewers can make use of the Amazon Prime Video 30-day FREE trial to tune in without charge.

Built In Birmingham: Brady & The Blues comprises five episodes, all of which will be available to watch from Friday, August 1.