Recommended reading

Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live stream: How to watch the DFB-Pokal final online for FREE

How-to
By published

Stuttgart look to put an end to Bielefeld’s fairy-tale run and lift the trophy for the fourth time at the Olympiastadion in Berlin

The VFB Stuttgart players celebrate their semi-final win over RB Leipzig in the DFB Pokal.
(Image credit: Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Jump to:

The Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live stream is a classic case of David vs Goliath as third-tier Bielefeld take on five-time Bundesliga champions Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal final. Below we have all the information on how to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart from anywhere with details on TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

It’s been a remarkable season for Bielefeld who have sealed promotion to Bundesliga 2 and reached the final with a stunning victory over defending champions Bayer Leverkusen. Mitch Kniat's team have been sensational this year and head to the Olympic Stadium on a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions. They may be underdogs but they’ll be full of confidence having already beaten Werder Bremen, Freiburg and Union Berlin to reach the final.

After overcoming RB Leipzig in the semi-finals, Stuttgart have the chance to salvage their season by winning a trophy and securing a place in next season's Europa League. Sebastian Hoeneß's side enjoyed a mixed league campaign as they finished in ninth but are now just 90-plus minutes away from securing a first piece of major silverware since the class of 2007 got their hands on the Bundesliga title.

Here's where to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live streams online from anywhere, and potentially for FREE.

Watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart Quick Guide

Key dates

  • Date: Saturday, May 24
  • Kick-off: 2pm ET / 7pm GMT

Best free streams

How to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart for FREE

Those based in Germany are in luck as you can stream the DFB Pokal final for FREE on ZDF, with a valid license fee.

Alternatively, ServusTV are showing the game to Austrian residents.

Outside Germany right now? Use a VPN to watch from anywhere across the world.

Use a VPN to watch any Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart stream

Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the game?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

NordVPN – Save 72% and try risk-free
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – Save 72% and try risk-free

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 72% off with this NordVPN deal

View Deal

How to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live streams in the US

The Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live stream is on ESPN Plus in the USA.

A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $11.99, while you can make a 15% saving by using the annual price of $119.99/year.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get ESPN+ through a cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is our top pick. Its Orange plan gets you TNT, ESPN and ESPN3 for $45.99/month (50% off your first month).

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch ESPN Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live streams in the UK

Premier Sports is broadcasting the Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart DFB-Pokal final live in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £15.99 on a rolling monthly basis. To save money, you can commit to a year for £11.99 per month or one upfront payment of £99.

The game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 2.

Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.

How to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live streams in Canada

DAZN has the rights to broadcast the DFB-Pokal, including Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart.

You can also watch the Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis.

If you're outside Canada for the fixture you can download NordVPN to see who wins Germany's biggest cup competition.

How to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live streams in Australia

Optus Sport will be showing Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart.

This package will cost you $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Vacating outside Oz for the fixture? You can simply use NordVPN to catch all the action you need.

Official Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Adrian Back
Adrian Back

Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.