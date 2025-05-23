Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live stream: How to watch the DFB-Pokal final online for FREE
Stuttgart look to put an end to Bielefeld’s fairy-tale run and lift the trophy for the fourth time at the Olympiastadion in Berlin
- Stream Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart FREE on ZDF (GER)
- Stream on ESPN+ (US) and Premier Sports (UK)
- Unlock your stream with NordVPN (save 70%)
- Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart kicks off at 2pm ET / 7pm BST
The Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live stream is a classic case of David vs Goliath as third-tier Bielefeld take on five-time Bundesliga champions Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal final. Below we have all the information on how to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart from anywhere with details on TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.
It’s been a remarkable season for Bielefeld who have sealed promotion to Bundesliga 2 and reached the final with a stunning victory over defending champions Bayer Leverkusen. Mitch Kniat's team have been sensational this year and head to the Olympic Stadium on a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions. They may be underdogs but they’ll be full of confidence having already beaten Werder Bremen, Freiburg and Union Berlin to reach the final.
After overcoming RB Leipzig in the semi-finals, Stuttgart have the chance to salvage their season by winning a trophy and securing a place in next season's Europa League. Sebastian Hoeneß's side enjoyed a mixed league campaign as they finished in ninth but are now just 90-plus minutes away from securing a first piece of major silverware since the class of 2007 got their hands on the Bundesliga title.
Here's where to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live streams online from anywhere, and potentially for FREE.
Watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart Quick Guide
Key dates
- Date: Saturday, May 24
- Kick-off: 2pm ET / 7pm GMT
Best free streams
How to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart for FREE
Those based in Germany are in luck as you can stream the DFB Pokal final for FREE on ZDF, with a valid license fee.
Alternatively, ServusTV are showing the game to Austrian residents.
Outside Germany right now? Use a VPN to watch from anywhere across the world.
Use a VPN to watch any Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart stream
Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the game?
This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.
NordVPN – Save 72% and try risk-free
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live streams in the US
The Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live stream is on ESPN Plus in the USA.
A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $11.99, while you can make a 15% saving by using the annual price of $119.99/year.
If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get ESPN+ through a cable TV alternative.
Sling TV is our top pick. Its Orange plan gets you TNT, ESPN and ESPN3 for $45.99/month (50% off your first month).
Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch ESPN Plus from abroad while you're away from home.
How to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live streams in the UK
Premier Sports is broadcasting the Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart DFB-Pokal final live in the UK.
Premier Sports costs £15.99 on a rolling monthly basis. To save money, you can commit to a year for £11.99 per month or one upfront payment of £99.
The game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 2.
Traveling away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch TNT Sports from abroad while you're away from home.
How to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live streams in Canada
DAZN has the rights to broadcast the DFB-Pokal, including Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart.
You can also watch the Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis.
If you're outside Canada for the fixture you can download NordVPN to see who wins Germany's biggest cup competition.
How to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live streams in Australia
Optus Sport will be showing Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart.
This package will cost you $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.
Vacating outside Oz for the fixture? You can simply use NordVPN to catch all the action you need.
Official Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart broadcasters by region
Africa
Click to see more Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart streams▼
The DFB-Pokal broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between New World Sport, Dubai Sports and ESPN Africa.
Residents of the following African countries can watch DFB-Poka 2024/25 live streams with an ESPN Africa subscription:
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
New World Sport has the TV rights across these regions in Africa:
Chad, Comoros and Mauritania
Dubai Sports has the TV rights across these regions in Africa:
Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia.
Americas
Click to see more Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart streams▼
- Latin America
The broadcast rights in Latin America, including Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart, are exclusive to Disney+.
Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action.
Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.
Europe
Click to see more Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart streams▼
The DFB-Pokal final will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart for your country below.
- Austria
Sky Sport in Austria will show Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart as well as for FREE on ServusTV.
- Belgium
DAZN will be showing Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal final.
- Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia
Fans in the following countries can watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart on Arena Sport:
Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia
- Bulgaria
Diema Sport has the rights to show Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart.
- Cyprus
You can view Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart on Cytavision in Cyprus.
- Czechia
Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia.
- Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
Fans in the following countries can watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart on Go3 Sport:
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania
- Germany
In Germany, the DFB-Pokal between Arminia Bielefeld and Stuttgart will be shown on Sky Sport and for FREE on ZDF.
- Ireland
Premier Sports will be showing Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart.
- Italy
Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart will be shown on Sky Italia.
- Netherlands
Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart.
- Norway
VG+ will be showing Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart in Norway.
- Portugal
DAZN will be showing Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart.
- Poland
Canal+ will be showing Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart.
- Switzerland
Sky Sport will show Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart.
- Turkey
S Sport + will show Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart.
Asia
Click to see more Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart streams▼
- China
ZhiBo8 will be showing Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart in China.
- India
Fans in India will be able to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart on FanCode.
- Japan
Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart will be shown on DAZN in Japan.
Oceania
Click to see more Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart streams▼
- New Zealand & Pacific Islands
The Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart game will be shown on DAZN.
Middle East
Click to see more Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart streams▼
Dubai Sports 2 will be showing Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart in the following countries:
Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Adrian is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about sport for a vast range of publications including World Soccer Magazine, Newsweek, Yahoo, FourFourTwo and Red Bull. Although he has covered everything from the NBA Finals and French Open, to the London Olympics and Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi, his great passion remains football – a sport he could write and talk about all day long.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.