Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart kicks off at 2pm ET / 7pm BST

The Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live stream is a classic case of David vs Goliath as third-tier Bielefeld take on five-time Bundesliga champions Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal final. Below we have all the information on how to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart from anywhere with details on TV channels, broadcasters and live streams on TV screens, laptops, tablets and mobiles.

It’s been a remarkable season for Bielefeld who have sealed promotion to Bundesliga 2 and reached the final with a stunning victory over defending champions Bayer Leverkusen. Mitch Kniat's team have been sensational this year and head to the Olympic Stadium on a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions. They may be underdogs but they’ll be full of confidence having already beaten Werder Bremen, Freiburg and Union Berlin to reach the final.

After overcoming RB Leipzig in the semi-finals, Stuttgart have the chance to salvage their season by winning a trophy and securing a place in next season's Europa League. Sebastian Hoeneß's side enjoyed a mixed league campaign as they finished in ninth but are now just 90-plus minutes away from securing a first piece of major silverware since the class of 2007 got their hands on the Bundesliga title.

Watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart Quick Guide Key dates Date: Saturday, May 24

Kick-off: 2pm ET / 7pm GMT Best free streams ZDF (GER)

Those based in Germany are in luck as you can stream the DFB Pokal final for FREE on ZDF, with a valid license fee.

Alternatively, ServusTV are showing the game to Austrian residents.

How to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live streams in the US

The Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live stream is on ESPN Plus in the USA.

A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $11.99, while you can make a 15% saving by using the annual price of $119.99/year.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get ESPN+ through a cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is our top pick. Its Orange plan gets you TNT, ESPN and ESPN3 for $45.99/month (50% off your first month).

How to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live streams in the UK

Premier Sports is broadcasting the Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart DFB-Pokal final live in the UK.

Premier Sports costs £15.99 on a rolling monthly basis. To save money, you can commit to a year for £11.99 per month or one upfront payment of £99.

The game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 2.

How to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live streams in Canada

DAZN has the rights to broadcast the DFB-Pokal, including Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart.

You can also watch the Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, the Bundesliga, Nations League, rugby and tennis.

How to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart live streams in Australia

Optus Sport will be showing Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart.

This package will cost you $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Official Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart streams▼ The DFB-Pokal broadcast rights for Africa are largely split between New World Sport, Dubai Sports and ESPN Africa. Residents of the following African countries can watch DFB-Poka 2024/25 live streams with an ESPN Africa subscription: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, St Helena and Ascension, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. New World Sport has the TV rights across these regions in Africa: Chad, Comoros and Mauritania Dubai Sports has the TV rights across these regions in Africa: Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia.

Americas

Click to see more Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart streams▼ Latin America The broadcast rights in Latin America, including Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart, are exclusive to Disney+. Get a subscription and if you live in one of the following countries, you won't miss a second of the action. Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela.

Europe

Click to see more Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart streams▼ The DFB-Pokal final will be shown by various broadcasters and streaming services throughout Europe. You can check out specific information for Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart for your country below. Austria Sky Sport in Austria will show Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart as well as for FREE on ServusTV. Belgium DAZN will be showing Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart in the DFB-Pokal final. Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Fans in the following countries can watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart on Arena Sport: Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedona and Serbia Bulgaria Diema Sport has the rights to show Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart. Cyprus You can view Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart on Cytavision in Cyprus. Czechia Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart will be shown on Nova Sport in Czechia. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Fans in the following countries can watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart on Go3 Sport: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania Germany In Germany, the DFB-Pokal between Arminia Bielefeld and Stuttgart will be shown on Sky Sport and for FREE on ZDF. Ireland Premier Sports will be showing Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart. Italy Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart will be shown on Sky Italia. Netherlands Viewers in the Netherlands should tune into Ziggo Sport for Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart. Norway VG+ will be showing Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart in Norway. Portugal DAZN will be showing Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart. Poland Canal+ will be showing Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart. Switzerland Sky Sport will show Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart. Turkey S Sport + will show Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart.

Asia

Click to see more Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart streams▼ China ZhiBo8 will be showing Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart in China. India Fans in India will be able to watch Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart on FanCode. Japan Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart will be shown on DAZN in Japan.

Oceania

Click to see more Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart streams▼ New Zealand & Pacific Islands The Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart game will be shown on DAZN.

Middle East

Click to see more Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart streams▼ Dubai Sports 2 will be showing Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart in the following countries: Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.