Resident Evil Requiem seems like the perfect blend of the old and new.

Going hands-on with a brief slice of the upcoming entry in the long-running survival horror series, the very same segment that will be available to visitors at Gamescom 2025, it’s easy to spot all the elements taken from earlier instalments like Resident Evil 2, not to mention its superb 2019 remake, and a hearty dose of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard thrown in there too.

It opens as protagonist Grace Ashcroft wakes up in an abandoned health facility. It’s not quite clear exactly where the action is taking place, but if the game’s dramatic reveal trailer is anything to go by, it’s likely somewhere in the remains of Raccoon City - the zombie-infested midwestern metropolis that was destroyed after the events of the third game.

Suspended upside-down and bound by medical restraints, the camera pans out to reveal that her blood is being siphoned into glass containers. It’s a grim image, but it’s hard not to be wowed by just how crisp the visuals are. The recent Resident Evil games have always been stunners, but Resident Evil Requiem is shaping up to be the most impressive looking yet.

Sore eyes

(Image credit: Capcom)

In close-up shots, Grace’s skin is almost photo-realistic, with a believable sheen of sweat and little specs of dirt. Her hair, detailed to the point of being able to distinguish individual strands, hangs naturally as she dangles. It really feels like developer Capcom showing off. Cutting herself free with a shard of broken glass, the graphics remain impressive as the scene transitions to gameplay.

At first, it’s classic Resident Evil action, tasking you with getting your hands on a fuse in order to open an electric gate at the end of a long, dimly lit corridor. There are a couple of rooms off to the sides, one locked by a special key. Your exploration is soon rewarded with an old-fashioned flip lighter, which illuminates the dark corners and reveals a previously hidden room.

So far, it’s clear that Grace is a more timid protagonist than the likes of Leon or Jill, frequently startled by noises in her decrepit surroundings and hyperventilating in moments of stress. This is even more apparent as you try to enter that room and are greeted by the mangled form of a hulking zombie woman. Clad in a tattered gown, she appears to be a former patient corrupted by the T-virus.

In this segment she functions as your average ‘stalker’ type enemy, a trademark of the Resident Evil series, dynamically searching the small area as you try to sneak by. She’s less relentless than a bio-engineered superweapon like Mr. X, losing track of you if you manage to get out of her sight, and reminds me more of those scrappier moments when Jack Baker patrols the first few floors of the fungus-ridden farmhouse in Resident Evil 7.

Double vision

(Image credit: Capcom)

You’re completely helpless against her, with your only options being to run, hide, or throw one of the few glass bottles littered around the map as a distraction. And yes, before you ask, I did try pelting one of the bottles at her face in a moment of desperation - and it ended about as well as you would expect with Grace’s head summarily removed from her body by a massive gnashing maw.

Although the play session lasted for under twenty minutes, I did see some interesting behavior that might hint at some more emergent moments possible in the full game. Make too much noise when you’re hiding under a table, for example, and she’ll simply reach under to pull you out. The area was also filled with tunnels, allowing her to get around terrifyingly quickly and appear in unexpected places just when you think you’re safe.

I also had plenty of time to try out both viewing modes. Resident Evil Requiem features a first-person and third-person perspective and though first-person is the default, you're free to switch to third-person at any time.

I personally preferred first-person, as I found that it massively increased the tension. In third-person, Grace moves noticeably faster, which is counterbalanced by a frequent animation that has her stumbling or falling around. It just looks a little ridiculous, though, with a comical level of clumsiness that risks undercutting the scares.

Even so, my time with Resident Evil Requiem has me eager to dive into the full game. I'll just be sure to leave the first-person mode on for maximum impact come the February 27, 2026, release.