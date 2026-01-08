- A new Wolfenstein game is reportedly in development at MachineGames
- Multiple sources, including Windows Central and Kotaku, have said as much
- No concrete details have been unearthed as of yet
It seems that a brand new entry in the Wolfenstein series could be in development over at MachineGames.
The rumor was initially mentioned by Windows Central, and has been corroborated by Kotaku - the latter confirming "it's true from our own sources." Take this with a pinch of salt, naturally, as nothing official about a potential Wolfenstein 3 has been brought to light. However, it could be another much-needed feather in the cap of Xbox Game Studios.
It also likely won't be coming out anytime soon. Swedish developer MachineGames is still relatively fresh off of 2024's excellent Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. A PS5 port of which released last year, and a Nintendo Switch 2 version is set to arrive sometime in 2026.
The Wolfenstein franchise has been on ice since 2019, a year which saw the release of co-op shooter Wolfenstein: Youngblood and VR spin-offWolfenstein: Cyberpilot.
It certainly does feel like we're overdue for a new Wolfenstein game at this point. And hey, subjecting Nazis to increasingly humiliating demises is an evergreen concept.
MachineGames' Wolfenstein games are best known for their visceral gunplay as well as their excellent writing. As one Kotaku commentor correctly states: "there's a righteous anger to the story which feels earned and passionate."
Nazis are brutal, terrifying fascists, but MachineGames is also a dab hand at accurately depicting them as sniveling children when things don't go their way. As a result, it's endlessly satisfying watching one-man-army B.J. Blazkowicz hand them a deserved comeuppance.
