Machine Games has reportedly released a casting call for an unannounced project, and it sounds like it could be attached to the studio's next Wolfenstein game.

That's according to MP1st, which claims to have either uncovered the project's codename. or casting codename, 'Valkyrie'. The details also include two developers who have worked on several Machine Games titles before, performance director Tom Keegan and casting director Emily Schweber.

Keegan most recently helped cast the studio's most recent game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Schweber has served on previous Wolfenstein games.

The casting call is looking for someone to play a character named Sofiya, which MP1st points out could be a reference to Zofia Blazkowicz, the mother of Wolfenstein protagonist William “B.J.” Blazkowicz.

Sofiya is claimed to be a "Ukrainian orphan between the ages of 8 and 11 who, alongside her adopted dog Ralph, is said to form a bond with William and accompany him on his travels."

There's also a description for the character’s background, which reads: "While initially suspicious and traumatized by war, she blooms under the care of the resistance (possibly referring to the Kreisau Circle) as a strong-willed survivor."

It sounds like a grown up Sofiya could be the protagonist of this story, or at least a co-protagonist if B.J. returns.

Performance capture is also scheduled to kick off in April, "with additional shooting dates planned for later in 2026 and extending into 2027", suggesting the project is in full production.

Machine Games hasn't formally announced that it's working on Wolfenstein 3, but rumors reported earlier this year were later corroborated by Kotaku, which said "it's true from our own sources."

