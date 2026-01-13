Developer Ninja Theory is reportedly working on a third Hellblade game

Windows Central editor Jez Corden claims the studio's Project Mara isn't actively being worked on

The next Hellblade game will seemingly be "more interactive" and "more of a game" than the previous installments

Ninja Theory is reportedly no longer actively working on Project Mara and is now developing a third installment in its Hellblade series.

That's according to Windows Central editor Jez Corden on the Xbox Two podcast (via IGN), who claimed that the studio's next project will be a "more interactive" Hellblade game.

"From what I understand, the next game [from Ninja Theory] is Hellblade 3," Corden said. "And it's going to be a bit more interactive than Hellblade 1 and 2.

"I don't know what the exact nature of Hellblade 3 is going to be like, if it's even going to be Hellblade 3, but it does sound like it's going to be in the Hellblade universe, and it does sound like they want to make it more of a 'game', y'know, and broaden the appeal to some degree."

Corden also claimed that the studio is not currently working on Project Mara, which he calls a "concept" rather than an actual game.

"You guys shouldn't expect Project Mara to be a thing," he said. "Project Mara was just a concept, it's not a game, and it's not a game they're [Ninja Theory] currently working on. It might be something they're working on eventually, but Project Mara is not a game currently being worked on [at] Ninja Theory."

Project Mara was announced in 2020 alongside Senua's Sage: Hellblade 2. In 2021, Ninja Theory showcased the technology powering the experimental horror game, but no gameplay was shown at the time.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Corden's comments could have some validity, as reports in late 2024 suggested that Ninja Theory's next project had already been approved by Microsoft following the release of Hellblade 2. Could that project be Hellblade 3? We'll have to wait and see.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.