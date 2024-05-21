Xbox has reportedly already greenlit Ninja Theory's next project despite rumors of studio closure

Ninja Theory's next project has reportedly already been approved by Microsoft.

Following the announcement that Microsoft would be shutting down four Bethesda Softworks studios - including Arkane Austin and Hi-Fi Rush creators Tango Gameworks - fan concerns began circulating online about the lack of marketing for the publisher's latest title from Ninja Theory, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2.

Amid the studio closures and just two weeks before the game's release, fans expressed their worries that the near radio silence about the sequel could potentially impact general interest in, and sales for, Hellblade 2 and ultimately lead to the possible closure of Ninja Theory as a cost-cutter.

However, this theory was later shot down by Xbox Games marketer Aaron Greenberg, who told fans that "Our global paid media campaign started yesterday [May 8]" across social media.

In fact, a recent report from Windows Central echoes a similar sentiment and suggests that fans shouldn't be concerned about the studio.

According to the report, "there are no plans whatsoever to close the studio any time soon". In addition, "trusted sources" have claimed that Microsoft has officially greenlit the developer's next project alongside the Ninja Theory's Project: Mara.

The publication doesn't offer any further details about the new project and Ninja Theory has yet to officially announce a new game in development.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 officially launched today (May 21) for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC.

In TechRadar Gaming's review, Managing Editor Rob Dwiar gave the narrative action-adventure game four stars and called it "a bleak yet deeply absorbing game - and one I’ve not played anything like before" but that it also suffers from "repetitive, limited combat".