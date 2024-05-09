Microsoft is considering another Xbox Game Pass price hike, according to new report

Microsoft is reportedly thinking about increasing the price of Xbox Game Pass again.

According to a new report by Tom Warren at The Verge, the company has been considering introducing a price hike to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service, more specifically, it's Ultimate tier.

The Ultimate tier currently costs $16.99 / £12.99 / AU$18.95 per month and bundles Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass together alongside a few extra goodies for players.

Microsoft last raised its subscription prices for all Xbox Game Pass tiers back in July 2023, bringing the base membership from $9.99/ £7.99 / AU$10.95 to $10.99 / £8.99 / AU$11.95 and Ultimate to the previously mentioned prices from $14.99 / £10.99 / AU$15.95 per month.

Warren mentions that the price hike is only being considered and nothing has been finalized at this time, but also reports that the decision could mean a future for Call of Duty making it's way to Game Pass - another internal debate at Microsoft.

A memo shared on May 7 from Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios, suggested there was a "hint of a reprioritization" for Bethesda teams, Warren notes.

"These changes are grounded in prioritizing high-impact titles and further investing in Bethesda’s portfolio of blockbuster games,” said Booty, adding that Xbox is doubling down on Bethesda franchises that are "best positioned for success."

This report follows the announcement that Microsoft would be shutting down four Bethesda Softworks studios including Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks and the team behind Redfall, Arkane Austin.

Matty Booty reportedly told staff in an email that the decision was "grounded in prioritizing high-impact titles and further investing in Bethesda’s portfolio of blockbuster games and beloved worlds.”