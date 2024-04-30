Microsoft confirms Xbox Game Showcase for June 9, along with a "Redacted Direct" seemingly related to Call of Duty

The next Xbox Games Showcase is scheduled to air this summer and it looks like it could also feature a Call of Duty Direct, too.

Microsoft has announced that its Xbox showcase will be livestreamed on Sunday, June 9 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT and will be followed up by a secret "Redacted Direct" similar to the Starfield Direct that was featured last year.

The direct will immediately followed the Xbox broadcast and, as the company explained in a Xbox Wire blog post, this year's double-feature will air a "deep dive into the next instalment of a beloved franchise".

Although it hasn't confirmed which game series it is, Microsoft also shared a teaser image showing an orange and black emblem featuring three dog heads on top of an image of the US capitol building, leading us to believe that the Xbox livestream will be followed up by the Call of Duty Direct (via The Verge).

Since a new Call of Duty game is traditionally announced annually, it's seems like a safe bet that the next major title will be revealed on June 9.

We’re going to be talking about games of courseTune in to the Xbox Games Showcase followed by [REDACTED] Direct on Sunday, June 9 @ 10am PT: https://t.co/z78G8h75r2 | #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/XgOGJy2gLvApril 30, 2024

In terms of what will be revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase specifically, Microsoft said that this will be the first showcase where it will feature games from its portfolio of studios across Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios, "in addition to titles from our third-party partners."

According to The Verge reporter Tom Warren, he understand that Microsoft is also planning on announcing a new Gears of War game during the livestream, as well as unveil the release dates for games like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Avowed, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - the latter of which received its first trailer in January.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's also possible we could get the release date for Starfield's Shattered Space expansion, which Todd Howard recently confirmed would launch this fall.