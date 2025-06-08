Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 officially announced and it stars that one Gilmore Girls actor

Activision has officially announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

The game is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, but there's no release date yet

The game will be set 40 years after Black Ops 6 in the year 2035

To close out the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, Activision revealed its next Call of Duty game with a cinematic trailer, starring Gilmore Girls actor Milo Ventimiglia, as David Mason.

Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, it's confirmed that Black Ops 7 will return to a futuristic setting and be set in 2035, which is 10 years after the events of Call of Duty: Black Ops 2.

In this next entry, players will be able to play with friends or play solo in a co-op campaign, a multiplayer mode featuring brand-new maps, and experience the next chapter of the round-based Zombies mode.

"The year is 2035 and the world is on the brink of chaos, ravaged by violent conflict and psychological warfare following the events of Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6," the official description reads.

"Wielding cutting-edge technology, the Black Ops team led by David Mason must fight back against a manipulative enemy who weaponizes fear above all else."

Activision has confirmed that it will share the next look at Black Ops 7 later this summer.

"The team is looking to build on the incredible community enthusiasm and excitement we’ve seen within the Black Ops universe," said Tyler Bahl, Head of Activision Publishing Marketing, in a blog post.

"This is the first time we’re staying within the Black Ops series with back-to-back releases, so we’re excited to give players a bit more time to enjoy all the live seasons and provide players more of what they want across Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone before we turn the page to Black Ops 7."