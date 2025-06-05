The first trailer for 007 First Light reveals a young James Bond and it's coming to PC and console in 2026, including Nintendo Switch 2

The first trailer for IO Interactive's 007 First Light has been revealed

The third-person action-adventure game will focus on a young James Bond in a re-imagined origin story

The game launches in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2

IO Interactive has revealed the first look at its new James Bond origin story game, 007 First Light.

Unveiled during the June 4 State of Play with an action-packed trailer, 007 First Light is set to launch in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.

In IOI's take on the spy franchise, the game will focus on a 26-year-old James Bond, seemingly played by actor Patrick Gibson, in a re-imagined origin story that led him to become M16's best agent.

"Follow James Bond as a young, resourceful and sometimes reckless recruit in MI6's training program, and discover an origin story of the world’s most famous spy," the game description reads.

"After a heroic act, young Naval air crewman James Bond is offered to join the newly revived Double 0 program. But when a mission to stop a rogue agent ends in tragedy, he must join forces with his reluctant mentor Greenway to expose a deep conspiracy and stop a looming coup at the heart of the State."

007 First Light - Announcement Trailer

As shown in the trailer, the game will be a third-person espionage action game, taking players on missions to various locations around the globe.

They'll also be able to drive iconic vehicles, approach missions stealthily or with all guns blazing, using an assortment of gadgets and weapons, and even bluff their way past guards to infiltrate certain areas.

"With 25 years of experience in creating captivating action-adventure games with the Hitman franchise, our studio has been energized with this monumental opportunity in harnessing that expertise in bringing 007 back to video games," said Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive.

"We’re pouring our energy and passion for the franchise into creating a cinematic adventure that pushes the boundaries of what a James Bond game can be, while telling a fresh, new story. We can’t wait for players and fans to discover an experience tailor-made for them."