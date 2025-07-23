Marvel Rivals Fantastic Four skins are set to arrive very soon indeed, alongside a brand new Team Up for The Thing and Human Torch. It's all a tie-in for the Fantastic Four: First Steps movie, and the skins are suitably retro-looking and colorful.

Season 3 is well underway in Marvel Rivals, with just a couple of weeks left until the next Season in Marvel Rivals launches, and Blade finally arrives. In the meantime, there's the ongoing Marvel Rivals Summer event to work through, granting beach-ready skins and rewards for Heroes like Luna Snow and Psylocke. It's consistent updates like these that make Marvel Rivals such a mainstay of TechRadar Gaming's best PC games list.

Here's when the new Fantastic Four skins are being added to Marvel Rivals, as well as some info on the new Team Up. I'll detail how to earn the First Steps outfits for Mr Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing, and tell you everything you need to know about what's set to be added.

(Image credit: NetEase)

Marvel Rivals Fantastic Four skins will arrive on July 24 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST (July 25). They'll be added to the Store, likely as a bundle, though we don't yet have any information on how much it'll all cost.

Marvel Rivals Fantastic Four New Team Up

Things are heating up! Introducing a brand-new Team-Up Ability: Human Torch & The Thing! Lift, slam, and disable with "First Steps" - launching July 24 UTC! Buckle up, hot shot. Time to take flight... and land with impact. 💥 pic.twitter.com/sLzRozr5pZJuly 22, 2025

A new Team Up for The Thing and Human Torch will arrive alongside the Fantastic Four: First Steps skins on July 24 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST (July 25). It lets Human Torch pick up The Thing and fly him forward. The Thing is then dropped and can release a charged punch from the skies, dealing damage and grounding enemies.

This adds even more movement into The Thing's kit, especially given that he received a new ability as part of Season 3. Now, he can basically fly, leap towards allies, and leap towards enemies. The Thing is really strong this season, so it'll be interesting to see how this Team Up settles in the ongoing meta.

