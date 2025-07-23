Apple has just announced AppleCare One, a new device protection plan

The $19.99 a month subscription covers three Apple devices

The bundle offers Theft and Loss protection for the Apple Watch and iPad

Apple has long offered AppleCare and then AppleCare+, but if you’ve been hoping for a bundle of sorts that covers several devices like on of the best iPhones, an iPad, and a Mac with just one plan, the Cupertino-based tech giant’s latest move will be right up your alley.

The aptly named AppleCare One is a new $19.99 a month subscription that provides everything you’d expect from standard AppleCare+ for three devices – that could be an iPhone, one of the best iPads, and a Mac; or one of the best Apple Watches, an iPhone, and iPad, or really any number of combinations, including the Vision Pro, HomePods, AirPods, and Apple TV streaming boxes.

If you need to cover more than three devices, it’s $5.99 per month to add additional ones.

The idea of the AppleCare One bundle itself is entirely new, and it also ushers in two key changes that are firsts for AppleCare at large. First, Apple will now offer Theft and Loss protection for the Apple Watch and iPad, giving you peace of mind in the event they’re stolen or misplaced. That’s standard with AppleCare One but can now also be added to AppleCare+ for those device types.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

Second – and this is the big one – is that you have a much wider time frame to add a device to AppleCare One. Yes, if you get a new iPhone, you can easily add it to your AppleCare One plan and drop the one you trade in or sell. However, you can also add any device that’s in good condition and up to four years old to AppleCare One.

That’s a significant jump from the current 60-day window to enroll in AppleCare, and Apple defines ‘good condition’ as the device being able to be powered on, and being free from scratches for the most part.

You’ll be required to run a diagnostic test on the device, and may need to bring it to an Apple Store location for evaluation. However, if you have an old Mac or iPad that you wish you'd bought AppleCare for, and you don’t want to rely on a third-party, this is pretty stellar news.

(Image credit: Apple)

At launch, AppleCare One is just available in the United States, and Apple isn’t saying anything about an expansion. However, here’s what you get for $19.99 a month for the three devices – and a lot of this should be familiar if you’re currently enrolled in AppleCare.

Unlimited repairs for accidents, including spills, drops, or other damage

Unlimited battery replacements for the device

Theft and Loss protection for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch

24/7 priority support

That’s a pretty extensive list. Regarding battery replacements, these are offered for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch whenever the battery’s maximum capacity falls below 80%. This is particularly beneficial if you plan to keep your devices for the long haul. AppleCare One is eligible on these devices for as long as they stay on the plan.

Considering the variable costs of enrolling in AppleCare+ and extras like Theft and Loss, AppleCare One aims to make it a bit simpler, and in some cases more affordable – if you’re covering an iPhone, MacBook, and Apple Watch for $19.99 a month with AppleCare One, that would save you about $5 versus using AppleCare, and it jumps to nearly $10 in savings if you’re covering those three plus an iPad.

You’ll also be able to enroll in AppleCare One directly from your devices in Settings, and when you set up a new device you'll see a splash screen that breaks down the differences between the bundle and AppleCare+, which is still available as an protection plan for individual devices.

There’s no limit to the number of Apple devices you can add to Apple One, but they all must be tied to your Apple ID – meaning no family sharing is offered here. Therefore, you’ll need to pay the AppleCare cost for each Apple account associated with the devices. You can enroll devices in AppleCare One once you've signed up using the digital system, and Apple will also offer enrollment at retail locations in the United States.

(Image credit: Apple)

AppleCare One on paper seems like a really nice, and potentially cost-saving, solution, if you have several devices within the ecosystem and want the protection that Apple Care offers. You could also make the case that it would pay for itself if you qualify for an accidental damage or battery replacement.

If you’re sold, AppleCare One will become available for enrollment and purchase in the United States from July 24.

It might be a solid option if you have an older device that you forgot to enroll in AppleCare, since it extends the coverage from 60 days to four years, and the addition of Theft and Loss coverage for Apple Watch and iPad is certainly anxiety-reducing. The latter will also be available with AppleCare+, either as a new plan or as an upgrade to your existing plan.