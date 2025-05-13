The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge brings with it the New Galaxy Club – which is really just a new way to pay for your phone

Note: No part of this or any article published by TechRadar should be considered financial advice.

Samsung has launched the New Galaxy Club plan, which allows users to claim back some of the cost of a new phone for a potential future upgrade

The program varies by region, with the US version presenting as an additional monthly charge while the UK version includes finance for the cost of the phone

Potential customers should carefully read the terms and conditions before opting in

Samsung has announced the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, the new thin and light version of its flagship Galaxy S25 smartphone.

As our hands-on Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review details, we’ve been getting to grips with this exciting new handset, months after it was first teased at the January 2025 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

However, the reveal of the Galaxy S25 Edge is only one side of the story – alongside the new phone, Samsung unveiled the New Galaxy Club, which, despite its name, is not anything exclusive, but rather a new way to pay for Galaxy handsets.

The New Galaxy Club offer varies depending on whether you’re in the US or UK. At the time of writing, I can’t see an equivalent offer available in Australia.

New Galaxy Club: US version

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge coincides with the hard launch of New Galaxy Club (Image credit: TechRadar)

In the US, New Galaxy Club is a subscription fee charged in addition to the full or financed price of the phone. This subscription includes Samsung Care+ protection and the option to get up to 50% of the price of your phone returned as credit if you choose to upgrade after 12 successful monthly payments.

The subscription costs $6.20 per month for the Galaxy S25, and $8.33 per month for the Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and new Galaxy S25 Edge. It is not available on other models.

If, after 12 months, you choose to upgrade, Samsung will offer some form of credit based on how you paid for the phone. If you paid for your phone with Samsung Financing, Samsung will pay off the remaining balance, with no credit towards your next phone. If you paid in full or via Pay In 4 installments, Samsung will offer you trade-in credit worth 50% of your original device.



It’s worth noting that your Samsung Care+ package will continue at full price after the 12-month period is up. At checkout, this plan is listed as including theft and loss coverage, but the terms and conditions for New Galaxy Club suggest theft and loss coverage is not included – we’ve reached out to Samsung to clear this up.

New Galaxy Club: UK version

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the priciest model covered by New Galaxy Club (Image credit: Zachariah Kelly / TechRadar)

In the UK, New Galaxy Club has a very different structure, rolling the financing of a new phone with the opportunity to save on an upgrade into one package.

The UK version of the scheme offers a no-interest 24-month loan, with a 10% deposit paid up front and the rest in monthly instalments. Between 12 and 15 months following the commencement of the loan, customers can choose to upgrade to a new Galaxy handset, with at least 50% of the price of the original device returned as a combination of loan settlement and trade-in credit.

If you’re the type of person who upgrades their Samsung Galaxy phone every year, these programs could be of some benefit – just keep in mind that the offer isn’t a conventional subscription in the US, and the UK version is a loan you are liable to pay back. Read the terms and conditions carefully before signing up.

Is New Galaxy Club worth signing up for?

New Galaxy Club is only available for the Galaxy S25 series (Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

The New Galaxy Club program actually soft-launched on May 6, but Samsung has seemingly saved its big push to coincide with the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Not all reactions have been positive – as criticism from Android Police and annoyed Redditors suggests, these plans may not offer the best value long-term, especially considering that Samsung tends to offer excellent trade-in deals and promotions whenever a new Galaxy phone releases.

However, as 9to5Google notes, there’s still some value there for users who may want to pay monthly for a phone and would typically spring for Samsung Care+ coverage anyway.

Personally, I think each user should consider their needs carefully before opting into New Galaxy Club, with my main concern being that it could make it harder or more expensive to switch to another brand of phone in the future.

Still, if you’re a diehard fan of the best Samsung phones, New Galaxy Club could be worth considering. Let us know what you think of this relaunched Samsung scheme in the comments below.