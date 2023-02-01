Today's best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals: exclusive promos, free devices, and more

On the hunt for a shiny new Android flagship? We're rounding up all of today's best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals into one place right here to help our readers save as much cash as possible with their upgrade. Regardless of whether you're looking for a trade, a big carrier plan, or just an unlocked device, we've rounded up the best Galaxy S23 deals for both the US and UK here so you don't have to search yourself.

As you'd expect, there are three devices to check out today - a standard Galaxy S23, a slightly larger plus-sized Galaxy S23 Plus model, and the flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra. Pricing-wise, the standard device starts at a price of $799 / £769, the middle Plus model begins at $999 / £1,049, and the Ultra starts at a hefty $1,199 / £1,249.

While these starting prices may seem like a big ask upfront, it's worth noting these are top-of-the-line devices with flagship features and tons of power under the hood (thanks to the latest Snapdragon chips, no less). Also, there are some absolutely fantastic Galaxy S23 deals to check out at launch to really help that hefty asking price down to size.

For example, those in the US can not only get a massive trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 at multiple carriers but a number of nice freebies - one of which is an exclusive offer for TechRadar readers. Over in the UK, there are number of really competitive tariffs on offer at most of the big networks, the best of which we've picked out especially for this page.

If you're looking for a detailed run-down of these devices, as well as our initial thoughts, scroll on down to our FAQ section at the bottom of the page. If you'd like to compare these promotions to the latest on other brands - say Apple devices - then head on over to our main cell phone deals page, where you'll find this week's recommendations.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals in the US

Galaxy S23 & Galaxy S23 Plus deals

(opens in new tab) Exclusive deal Samsung Galaxy S23: free memory upgrade, up to $1,000 off with a trade, and $150 store credit at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung itself is a premier choice for both unlocked and carrier devices thanks to a flexible lineup of Galaxy S23 deals at launch. This retailer is offering an exclusive $50 store credit for TechRadar readers alongside a trade-in rebate of up to $1,000, a free memory upgrade, and a $100 store credit gift card. For the first time ever too, the official Samsung store is allowing customers to buy carrier devices directly via its own store pages which means you can easily pick up for T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23: up to $800 off with a trade-in, or free tablet and smartwatch at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Easily one of the best big carrier options today, Verizon's initial Galaxy S23 deals are offering a trade-in rebate of up to $800 or the option to bundle in a free Galaxy Watch and Galaxy tablet if you'd prefer. Whichever promo you go for, new users will also get a $200 gift card as a switching bonus. As always, these promotions are eligible with an unlimited data plan only, so factor that into your costs before you jump in. See this same promo on the Galaxy S23 Plus here (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23: up to $780 off with a trade-in at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's opening Galaxy S23 deals offer a trade-in rebate that's generally in line with what we usually expect from this retailer. Available today is a rebate of up to $600 on each device (Ultra included), a $100 gift card, and a free memory upgrade - which will equate to around $100 of value by itself. Put all these together, and you've got plenty of value to help offset the relatively high asking prices for these devices.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23: free with a trade-in at AT&T (opens in new tab)

AT&T is always up there with the most competitive options for big carrier deals and today's promotions are no exception. As you'd expect, it's trade-in rebates that rule the roost right now but the carrier is offering a particularly generous range of options for eligible devices right now. Put simply, if you have a relatively new Apple, Samsung, or Google device ready to hand over you should be able to get a shiny new Galaxy S23 for free - granted you're willing to go with an unlimited plan too. See this same deal on the Galaxy S23 Plus here (opens in new tab).

Galaxy S23 Ultra deals

(opens in new tab) Exclusive deal Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: free memory upgrade, up to $1,000 off with a trade, and $150 store credit at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung itself is probably the best choice for the initial round of Galaxy S23 Ultra deals this week - both because the same promo that's available on the standard devices is available and you have some unique options. First up, you only can get your hands on a top-of-the-line 1TB device via the official store. Also available via the official store only are some unique colors. Note, as with on the standard devices, TechRadar readers can bag themselves $50 in store credit extra as a nice little exclusive pre-order bonus.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: up to $800 off with a trade-in, or free tablet and smartwatch at Verizon (opens in new tab)

If you're interested in pairing up a Verizon unlimited plan with the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra then you've potentially got a respectable trade-in rebate of up to $800 to consider today. If that doesn't float your boat, then you can alternatively choose to bundle in a free Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Tab S7 on top, which is an absolute boat-ton of Android goodness. Generally speaking, we usually recommend the trade in but the freebies are good here also.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

AT&T's initial Galaxy S23 deals also apply to the premium Ultra model today, with a maximum trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 letting you potentially pick up this device for just $200 in total. Note, the trade-in terms are particularly generous today, which means it should be fairly easy to get a full discount even if the device you're planning on handing over is a little on the old side.

Best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals in the UK

Galaxy S23 & Galaxy S23 Plus deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23: free memory upgrade, plus up to £430 off with trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung UK's Galaxy S23 deals are a little thinner on the ground versus the promotions on the other side of the pond but you'll still be able to get that free memory upgrade if you pre-order. The upgrades that are specifically being offered here are a 256GB Galaxy S23 for the price of a baseline 128GB model, and a 512GB Galaxy S23 Plus for the price of a 256GB variant. Perhaps the real reason to get a device directly from Samsung, however, is the range of four exclusive colors you can only get your hands on via the official store.

Galaxy S23 Ultra deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: free memory upgrade, plus up to £600 off with trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab)

You can get that same free memory upgrade and access to four exclusive colours if you pre-order your Galaxy S23 Ultra directly via Samsung today. If you're going big (naturally, you're going for the Ultra) then you may as well take advantage of this promo to snag a whopping 512GB of internal storage for the price of a 256GB. One edge that Samsung's own deal on the Ultra model has over the standard models is that you can actually get a much heftier maximum trade-in rebate if you're looking to hand over a device - up to £600 off as opposed to just £430.

Galaxy S23 deals: what you need to know

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S23 series specs Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Starting price: $799.99 / £769 $999 / £1,049 $1,199 / £1,249 Dimensions: 5.8 x 2.8 x 0.3 inches 6.2 x 3 x 0.3 inches 6.4 x 3.1 x 0.35 inches Weight: 6 ounces 7.3 ounces 8.2 ounces OS: Android 13 Android 13 Android 13 Screen Size: 6.1 inch 6.6 inch 6.8-inch Resolution: 2316 x 1080 pixels 2316 x 1080 pixels 3,088 × 1,440 CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 8 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 8 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 8 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy RAM: 8GB 8GB 8GB, 12GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery: 3,900 mAh 4,700 mAh 5,000 mAh Rear Cameras: 50MP Wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP telepoto 50MP Wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP telepoto 200MP Wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP 10x telepoto, 10MP 3x zoom Front Camera: 12MP 12MP 12MP

Samsung Galaxy S23: what's new?

Galaxy S23 & Galaxy S23 Plus - New Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip

- Refreshed contour-less design

- 12MP selfie camera

Galaxy S23 Ultra - New Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip

- 12GB of RAM (on 512GB and up)

- 200MP rear camera

- 12MP selfie camera

The latest Galaxy S23 series is here - is it what we were expecting? Well, early leaks suggested that Samsung was sticking with an incremental upgrade this year and focusing on internal components. Generally speaking, that's what we've got with the Galaxy S23 series but there are some really nice improvements to the device overall that should help justify the upgrade.

First up - the overall look and feel of the devices is roughly equivalent to last year's Galaxy S22 series but we've lost the distinctive rear contour on the camera housing. This essentially leaves the Galaxy S23 'bumpless', with a nice new clean aesthetic that's arguably more modern than the previous iteration.

Across all devices, the display tech is the same as last generation's S22 range but all three devices now come with a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip under the hood. This 3.6 GHz monster is industry-leading when it comes to performance and should lend more than enough power for games, apps, and potentially even 8K 30 fps video capture.

Another upgrade shared across all three devices is the 12MP selfie camera, which is a slight upgrade from the 10MP featured on the previous generation of Galaxy devices. Generally speaking, the cameras are the same on the standard Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, which is by no means a bad thing considering the snappers were already pretty damn good.

As expected, most of the lion's share of upgrades are reserved for the Ultra device, which now benefits from not only a cutting-edge chip but a whopping 200MP main camera system on top. Paired with 10x zoom, computational improvements to night photography, and the ability to now shoot 50MP RAW files, the S23 Ultra is a mobile photographer's dream.

Which device should you go for?

Best value Samsung Galaxy S23 Check Amazon (opens in new tab) The best for most users The Galaxy S23 is a fantastic choice for the vast majority of users. It's the cheapest device of the three but it doesn't skip out on any of the core features. The chip, camera, and overall design are exactly the same as those featured on the Plus model, just in a smaller 6.1-inch form factor. Read our Samsung Galaxy S23 review Bigger screen Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Good for streaming The Galaxy S23 Plus is an upscaled version of the standard Galaxy S23. It's a niche pick and pricier than the standard device, but those who prefer a larger screen for apps and games will definitely want to consider this middle choice. Read our Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review Best of the best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Best for power users The flagship device in the range, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is going to appeal to those who want a cutting-edge phone and are willing to lay down some serious cash. It's the biggest device of the three at 6.8 inches and features a more squared-off phablet-like design plus an improved camera system. Read our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review

For us, the standard Galaxy device has always sat in the sweet spot in regard to value. While it's still a relatively pricey buy, you get a fantastic screen, camera, and internal components that are always up there with the very best on the market. Simply put, you don't lose out on anything major by opting for the standard device as it's packing in the same chip as all the others.

Of course, if you're looking for the very best of the best, then only the Ultra model will suffice. It's where the bulk of the upgrades can be found and it represents the very best that Samsung has to offer. While the processor is essentially the same in this model, extra helpings of RAM, an expanded camera setup, and absolutely humongous screen make it the performance king and a device that will truly make your friends jealous.

The Plus device is more of a niche buy in our opinion since it's essentially an upscaled version of the standard device but it can be a good middle ground if you want that larger display. The question is, is that half-inch of extra real estate worth the fairly significant upcharge - and should you simply opt to spend a little more to get your hands on that Ultra model?