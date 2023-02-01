Hands on: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: familiar yet totally formidable

A familiar face conceals a number of improvements both big and small. A tweaked design with a tougher build, plus faster memory and storage, paired with a more efficient battery, hold promise. We'll need to put the custom-tuned Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and 200MP main camera through their paces to know if the Galaxy S23 Ultra lives up to its considerable promise.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Two-minute preview

The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers up a familiar face that, at a glance, looks identical to its predecessor. The changes are there though; subtle but meaningful – they're just not as big as those you'll find in the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus. (You can read our hands-on Samsung Galaxy S23 review and our hands-on Samsung S23 Plus review for more on those two phones).

The same squared design plays host to a tweaked display that offers a greater flat surface area, giving the S Pen stylus more room to work with. The front and back now sport the latest and most resilient Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and all the mod-cons from its predecessor, including IP68 dust and water resistance and 45W wired charging, are here.

Samsung has also worked to integrate more recycled materials into the phone's construction, with the likes of recycled fishing nets going into the construction of the S Pen's inner cover and the speaker module, for example.

Some elements – like the 6.8-inch 1Hz to 120Hz adaptive Super AMOLED display and the 5,000mAh battery – have received seemingly minor tweaks (greater color accuracy and 20% improved efficiency, in the case of the above examples, respectively).

On the inside, meanwhile, there are some bigger changes, like the new 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy' chipset that Samsung and Qualcomm collaborated on, which is purpose-built to offer rival-beating performance (51% better NPU performance, 41% GPU performance and 33% CPU performance than previously, according to Samsung). The Ultra – along with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus – is also among the first phones out there with faster and more efficient LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

A familiar-looking four-sensor rear camera array hides a new 200MP lead sensor that offers 16-to-1 pixel-binning with the aim of advancing the S23 Ultra's 'Nightography' abilities for everything from general snaps to portrait photography, to videos of the night sky using the new Astro Hyperlapse mode.

Those who want to shoot with greater control now also benefit from enhanced editing control too, with the ability to work with shots at up to 50MP captured in Expert RAW mode.

You still get a 12MP ultrawide and dual telephoto lenses at 3x and 10x (periscopic) zoom, respectively, granting the S23 Ultra the same promise of camera versatility offered up by the last couple of generations of Ultra.

Samsung has also renewed its commitment to offering four years of OS updates and fives years of security updates across the Galaxy S23 series. All three arrive with One UI 5.1 atop Android 13, which folds in better collaborative working in Samsung Notes and an enhanced Privacy Dashboard, among other things.

While the starting price (in the US, at least) remains consistent with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung has doubled the base storage to 256GB, while the top-tier model can be had with 12GB of RAM (up from 8GB on the base version) and a whopping 1TB of storage.

For a deeper dive, read on – and stay tuned for our full review very soon.

Hands-on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: Price and availability

Starts at $1,199.99 / £1,249 / AU$1,949

Same US starting price despite double the storage YoY

Top 1TB model is more expensive YoY across markets

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra prices RAM / Storage US price UK price AU price 8/256GB $1,199.99 £1,249 $1,949 12/512GB $1,379.99 £1,399 $2,249 12/1TB $1,619.99 £1,599 $2,649

The Galaxy S23 Ultra launched alongside its anticipated siblings – the standard Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus – on February 1, with pre-order availability kicking off on the same day and running until February 16. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is then available to buy as of Friday, February 17.

One of the nice fundamental upgrades over the Galaxy S22 Ultra is that base storage has been doubled to 256GB, which benefits US customers in particular, as they're being asked to pay no more than they did for last year's base 128GB S22 Ultra, at $1,199.99.

The 512GB model is $20 cheaper compared to its predecessor, at $1,379.99, while the top-tier Samsung.com-exclusive 1TB storage variant costs $20 more, at an eye-watering $1,619.99.

Things are generally worse for UK customers compared to the S22 Ultra's pricing, with the baseline S23 Ultra costing the same as last year's 256GB model at £1,249, while the 512GB and 1TB versions are £70 and £100 more expensive each, at £1,399 and £1,599, respectively.

We're still waiting to lock in Australian pricing but will update this feature when we have official figured. For reference, the Galaxy S22 Ultra cost AU$1,849 for the 128GB model, AU$1,999 for the 256GB model, AU$2,149 for the 512GB version and AU$2,449 for the top-spec 1TB variant.

Hands-on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: Specs

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes in three storage configurations, with 8GB of RAM (LPDDR5X) in the base model and 12GB in the two higher storage models.

Specs otherwise remain consistent across all three variants.

Swipe to scroll horizontally The specs of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB model 512GB model 1TB model Price: $1,199.99 / £1,249 $1,379.99 / £1,399 $1,619.99 / £1,599 Dimensions: 78.74 x 162.56 x 8.89 mm 78.74 x 162.56 x 8.89 mm 78.74 x 162.56 x 8.89 mm Weight: 232.47g 232.47g 232.47g OS: Android 13 Android 13 Android 13 Screen Size: 6.8 inch 6.8 inch 6.8 inch Resolution: 3088 x 1440 pixels 3088 x 1440 pixels 3088 x 1440 pixels CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 8 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 8 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 8 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy RAM: 8GB 12GB 12GB Storage: 256GB 512GB 1TB Battery: 5,000mAh 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Rear Cameras: 200MP Wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x), 10MP telephoto (10x) 200MP Wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x), 10MP telephoto (10x) 200MP Wide, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x), 10MP telephoto (10x) Front Camera: 12MP 12MP 12MP

Hands-on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: Design

Almost identical design to predecessor

Premium look, feel, and materials

Improved environmental credentials

The S22 Ultra was the first of Samsung's phones to truly fuse Galaxy S and Galaxy Note sensibilities together, and in doing so it shrugged off the contour-cut camera-led aesthetics of its predecessor and its launch siblings. Instead, it favored a cleaner and more squared form; partly as a means of further differentiating itself from the standard S22 and S22 Plus, but also in order to physically accommodate an integrated S Pen stylus.

For the S23 series, the standard and Plus models have played catch-up in the design department, while the S23 Ultra offers only subtle refinements that, to the eye, will be almost impossible to spot for those familiar with the S22 Ultra.

There's a similar pill-shaped top-down profile, with curved front and back glass feeding into a metal frame, although one change S22 Ultra users might notice when they pick up the S23 Ultra, is that Samsung has reduced the radius of the curved edges of the display, giving you a greater flat surface area on which to use the integrated S Pen; a subtle but welcome tweak, functionally speaking.

With launch S23 colors consistent across the whole range this year, you can pick the Ultra up in one of four finishes: Phantom Black, cream, green and lavender in most places, however, as with previous years, there are also a handful of colors exclusive to Samsung.com, including red, Sky Blue, Graphite and lime.

While the cap of the S Pen remains consistent with the body color of your choice, the rest of the stylus is black, regardless of your chosen finish.

The company's excellent efforts in durability persist too, with IP68-certified dust and water ingress protection, a resilient aluminum alloy frame of their own design and, for the first time on any phone, the latest Gorilla Glass Victus 2, from Corning.

For all the advanced technology that Samsung has managed to pack into the S23 series, it's also tried to up the ante in terms of environmentally-friendly materials, with the Ultra being the real champion of this initiative. 80% of the deco film used in the construction of the phone's back is recycled, as it 22% of the glass used across its body, along with 20% of the S Pen's inner cover – reportedly hewn, in part, from ocean-bound polymide.

Samsung claims that other recycled materials that have been hammered into the shape of the S23 Ultra include discarded fishing nets, water barrels, PET bottles and pre-consumer recycled aluminum, which have contributed to the construction of components like the volume keys and SIM tray, speaker arrangement, 5G antenna arrangement and more.

While Samsung isn't alone in working to improve the the green credentials of its phones (the iPhone comes to mind), this is certainly the most vocal we've seen the company about a particular handset and it represents a push that will hopefully catch on with rival phone makers.

Hands-on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: Display

Familiar display experience to predecessor

Promise of more accurate colors and better eye comfort viewing

Responsive S Pen stylus experience

Aside from that reduced curvature along its edges and greater protection from that new Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the S23 Ultra's display offers a familiar viewing experience to its predecessor.

You once again get a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with a resolution of 1440 x 3088 and a dynamic refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz and 120Hz, as it automatically shifts to prioritize power efficiency or visual fluidity as needed.

At the hands-on event, color and brightness – even against the venue's harsh spotlights and the light flooding in from the floor to ceiling windows – made for an enjoyable viewing experience, which Samsung has apparently tuned to serve up more accurate colors against a wider array of ambient lighting scenarios this time around (three, to be precise), with what it calls Advanced Vision Booster; adjusting tone and color as needed.

Max brightness still doesn't compare to the iPhone 14 Pro's impressive peak on paper, but in real-world viewing, the experience still lends itself exceptionally well to enjoying media. Meanwhile, Samsung didn't impart any new claims of further reduced S Pen latency or additional Air Gesture functionality this time around, but it's already impressively responsive and the user experience has been augmented in other ways that appeal to productivity.

Hands-on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: Cameras

First Samsung phone with a 200MP sensor

Improved 'Nightography' experience for stills, portrait and video

Integrated Expert RAW shooting now supports up to 50MP

Cameras are one area where the Ultra has always stood out from the crowd (not to mention its launch siblings) and the multi-sensor setup that Samsung's been using for the last few generations has consistently ensured that these phones wind up at or near the top of our best camera phones roundup year after year.

While the 12MP ultrawide and dual 3x and 10x 10MP telephoto sensors on the back of the S23 Ultra feel decidedly familiar, the phone shrugs off the primary 108MP resolution sensor seen on previous entries in the series and replaces it – for the first time on a Samsung phone – with a whopping 200MP primary camera; thought to be the ISOCELL HP2 that our cameras editor, Tim Coleman, dived into a few days prior to the S23 series' launch.

The transition to this new Adaptive Pixel Sensor looks like it holds promise, with such a change in hardware sometimes resulting in a drop in quality for some manufacturers; whose camera teams still need to get to grips with how to handle the new component. An on-site side by side with a Pixel 7 Pro suggests the S23 Ultra serves up more of what Samsung's phones are know for: consistently great quality snaps with a higher contrast, more stylized approach to colors than the more natural look of shots that tend to come out of Pixels and iPhones.

By default, the S23 Ultra's main camera pixel bins images by 16:1, down to 12.5MP stills that use all that additional pixel data to iron out image shake, while also capturing more accurate colors and taking in more light. Speaking of which, low light photography seems to be a big area of focus for the camera experience this year; with the promise of enhanced night shots across the board, including portraits, as well as astrophotography hyperlapse video mode.

Stabilization across stills and video has been improved too, with double the angle of movement now possible in the OIS (optical image stabilization) system, compared to last year's Ultra (3-degrees on the S23 Ultra), along with improved VDIS and faster autofocus from the 'Super Quad Pixel' sensor, as Samsung brands it.

For users who want to get more granular with the Ultra's photography experience, the Expert RAW mode – integrated into the camera UI – now supports an output of up to 50MP, rather than 12MP previously. The Ultra also lets you snap 200MP stills, if you want to play with the full sensor's available detail.

In the pursuit of switching up sensors, all three of the S23 series gain a new 12MP front-facing snapper this generation, set into the display (Samsung hasn't yet been bold enough to import the Z Fold series' under-display camera), which holds promise and brings more consistency to the experience of owning an S23, regardless of model.

Without side by side testing, it's hard to say for sure, but it felt like a faster sensor, while offering up a nice overall image with impressive dynamic range as selfie snappers go.

Hands-on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: Performance and battery

Promises of industry-leading performance

Early interactions were smooth and peppy

Same capacity battery but 20% improved efficiency

It's not really a secret that Samsung has connections in high places, building Wear OS 3 with Google and having co-developed the last few generations of its own flagship chips in conjunction with Qualcomm, but that partnership has matured into something exceptional for 2023.

Whereas previously, users in different markets could expect Galaxy S devices powered by either Samsung Exynos or Qualcomm Snapdragon silicon, the Galaxy S23 series gains Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip worldwide.

This eliminates performance discrepancies that previously left users of Exynos-powered Galaxy S phones feeling behind the curve and also helps with aspects like camera processing (thanks to the use of the same ISP across regions) and battery life consistency.

Not only has the 8 Gen 2 already shown its capabilities in the reports from the first few devices already relying upon it, but Samsung has managed to gain access to an exclusive tuned variant of the SoC dubbed the 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy'. In a nutshell, the prime Cortex-X3 core inside the chipset has been overclocked to 3.36GHz, rather than 3.2GHz, as is standard; without compromising efficiency or longevity.

As Samsung's Nick Porter pointed out during a one-on-one interview with TechRadar ahead of launch, the vapor chamber is "2.7x bigger on average across the whole S23 series" this year, helping with thermal efficiency, while the use of faster and more efficient LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage (a first in the mobile market), lend themselves to greater performance and quality of life too.

The battery specs read the same as the S22 Ultra, with a 5,000mAh cell inside the S23 Ultra supporting 45W wired charging (along with wireless and reverse wireless charging), however, Samsung claims that the collective effect of the new hardware efficiencies and tighter integration between hardware and software result in a 20% improvement that Porter claims results in "the longest ever battery life on a Galaxy S smartphone;" a claim that will surely be put to the test ahead of our full review.

Hands-on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: Software

In the Android camp, Samsung is class-leading in terms of update support, promising four years of OS updates and five years of security updates across the Galaxy S23 series, with all three devices running on the latest Android 13, dressed in the company's own One UI 5.1 out of the box.

It's a familiar experience, with squircle icons and a generally flat graphical style as standard, dressed with a few new additions that appear to focus on collaboration, convenience and security.

Samsung Notes now allows for simultaneous creators to work within a single document collaboratively, routines and modes can be set to suit different scenarios you might find yourself in – adjusting settings accordingly and an upgraded privacy dashboard should dispel ambiguity around how secure your device.



Air Command and Air Gestures remain in place, as part of the S Pen experience, offering the ability to control the camera, translate text and cut and paste on-screen content instantly, with simply stylus-driven actions.

