PSA: the Galaxy S25 Edge is free at every major carrier right now with a trade-in

There's a brand new Samsung flagship in town, and as expected, the major carriers are out in force looking to tempt prospective customers into the upgrade.

Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile all have major trade-in rebates on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge right now with massive discounts of up to $1,099, which conveniently is enough to cover the entire cost of the device.

I've posted all these promos below in no particular order. All three are fantastic deals, but they follow the usual pattern. You'll likely need to trade in a relatively decent phone to get the full rebate, and all require a new line on an unlimited data plan.

Some of these plans can be very, very pricey over a two or three-year duration, so lining up a trade-in is absolutely crucial if you're looking to get your hands on the Edge cheap. If you want to skip the plan, Samsung's current deal is a great option for an unlocked device. I've attached more details on this promo below, alongside a quick overview of our thoughts on the device.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S25 for free with a trade

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: free with a trade-in and unlimited plan at Verizon

Verizon's opening Galaxy S25 Edge deal is relatively standard for the carrier. You'll have to trade in an old device to get a discount on this shiny new flagship, and naturally, you'll need a line on an unlimited plan, too. With that said, the maximum rebate of up to $1,099 that covers the entire cost of the device is a little better than the usual $1,000 off we see from the major carriers.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: free with a trade-in and unlimited plan at T-Mobile

T-Mobile has a wide range of Galaxy S25 Edge deals today offering multiple options for saving on the device. First up, the biggest saving is via a trade-in and a new line on the Experience Beyond plan, which can potentially get you the device for free. If you're not eligible for that, then you can still get up to $600 off without a trade-in on most of the unlimited plans with a new line.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: free with a trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T

Another great trade-in focused Galaxy S25 Edge deal today, AT&T's current promo will get you the device for free with a line on an eligible unlimited plan. Note there are a few other great bonus deals to check out at AT&T today that stack with the trade-in - namely a $800 bonus for switching or a $200 bonus for ordering a device online.

Also highly recommended today...

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: up to $620 off with a trade, free storage upgrade, and $50 credit at Samsung

TechRadar readers can get $50 in added store credit at the official Samsung Store this week thanks to an exclusive promotion. This handy bonus stacks on top of the excellent trade-in rebate of up to $620 off and a free storage upgrade for a massive total savings of $800. Note that if you've already reserved a device, you may not be able to claim our exclusive bonus in addition to that $50 credit.

Is the Galaxy S25 Edge worth buying?

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

We managed to spend some time with the device during our Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge hands-on session this week, and our initial impressions are positive. The device doesn't add much apart from an incredibly slim design, but we think it's the best looking phone of the year so far.

A few compromises have been made to fit everything into the device's incredibly svelte 5.8 mm-thick chassis like the lack of a telephoto lens and a slightly smaller battery, but it's otherwise just as powerful and just as advanced as the other devices in the S25 range. Subsequently, it's a great choice for any Android user who wants good cameras, plenty of power, and various AI features wrapped up in a premium design.