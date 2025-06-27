The Galaxy S25 Edge has just landed at Mint with a massive $440 discount and one free year of unlimited data
A huge discount on a super-slim device, plus a heap of free data
The prepaid carrier Mint Mobile made waves recently with its excellent $440 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and today, this deal has just been extended to the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.
You can already get $440 off the freshly released flagship, plus one full year of unlimited data for free when you buy a year at Mint Mobile. That's just $1,100 upfront for the device and plan, which will average out at just $15/mo over two years.
Forking out over $1,000 is still a significant investment, but today's deal at Mint is a great option if you're looking to pair up the device with a cheap(ish) plan. No trade-ins are needed at all, and you'll still get that unlimited data plan for a price that's much cheaper than the competition.
As always with these Mint Mobile deals, note that this deal is currently listed for new customers only. If you're an existing customer, you'll unfortunately have to sit this one out since it's only eligible with a number port-in.
Get $400 off the Galaxy S25 Edge at Mint Mobile
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: was $1,100 now $660, plus one year of free unlimited data at Mint Mobile
Also available at Mint Mobile today
Samsung Galaxy S25: was $799 now $360, plus one year of free unlimited data at Mint Mobile
Mint's latest deals on the Galaxy S25 series are the best we've seen yet from the carrier. All three devices are available with a massive $440 upfront discount and two years of unlimited data for $15/mo. That's a half-price plan, and even better yet, no trade-ins are required at all to get these discounts. Note, however, that this deal is only eligible with a switch.
Galaxy S25 Plus: was $999 now $560 at Mint
Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $860 at Mint
Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $360, plus one year of free unlimited data at Mint Mobile
The Pixel 9 is also available with this same hefty discount on the handset and plan if you'd prefer to go with Google's latest flagship. Bundling these deals together, you'll pay $30 per month over a two year duration for both the device and plan, which is pretty damn impressive. Again, note that this particular deal is eligible for new customers only.
