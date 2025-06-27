The Galaxy S25 Edge has just landed at Mint with a massive $440 discount and one free year of unlimited data

The prepaid carrier Mint Mobile made waves recently with its excellent $440 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and today, this deal has just been extended to the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

You can already get $440 off the freshly released flagship, plus one full year of unlimited data for free when you buy a year at Mint Mobile. That's just $1,100 upfront for the device and plan, which will average out at just $15/mo over two years.

Forking out over $1,000 is still a significant investment, but today's deal at Mint is a great option if you're looking to pair up the device with a cheap(ish) plan. No trade-ins are needed at all, and you'll still get that unlimited data plan for a price that's much cheaper than the competition.

As always with these Mint Mobile deals, note that this deal is currently listed for new customers only. If you're an existing customer, you'll unfortunately have to sit this one out since it's only eligible with a number port-in.

Get $400 off the Galaxy S25 Edge at Mint Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: was $1,100 now $660, plus one year of free unlimited data at Mint Mobile

