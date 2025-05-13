Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge preorder deals: exclusives, free devices, accessories, and more

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is officially available to preorder and there are some superb deals up for grabs at the leading carriers. Regardless of whether you're looking to pair up your phone with a plan or pick up an unlocked device, you'll find some great ways to rein in this new phone's hefty price tag.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've been busy searching high and low for the best Galaxy S25 Edge deals in both the US and UK. You can check out my selections just below.

The devices officially start at $1,099 / £1,099 if you pay in full upfront, but today's deals can help you save significantly. Examples include trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 / £550 at leading carriers as well as free storage upgrades. TechRadar readers can also take advantage of an exclusive deal at the official Samsung US store today, with an extra $50 in store credit up for grabs.

Note that Galaxy S25 Edge preorders are now open ahead of a May 30 release date. If you're interested in reading more about the device, check out our Samsung Galaxy S25 hands-on or scroll down for a brief overview.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: up to $620 off with a trade, free storage upgrade, and $50 credit at Samsung

TechRadar readers can get $50 in added store credit at the official Samsung Store this week thanks to an exclusive promotion. This handy bonus stacks on top of the excellent trade-in rebate of up to $620 off and a free storage upgrade for a massive total savings of $800. Note that if you've already reserved a device, you may not be able to claim our exclusive bonus in addition to that $50 credit.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: free with a trade-in and unlimited plan at Verizon

Verizon's opening Galaxy S25 Edge deal is relatively standard for the carrier. You'll have to trade in an old device to get a discount on this shiny new flagship, and naturally, you'll need a line on an unlimited plan, too. With that said, the maximum rebate of up to $1,099 that covers the entire cost of the device is a little better than the usual $1,000 off we see from the major carriers.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: free with a trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T

Another great trade-in focused Galaxy S25 Edge deal today, AT&T's current promo will get you the device for free with a line on an eligible unlimited plan. Note there are a few other great bonus deals to check out at AT&T today that stack with the trade-in - namely a $800 bonus for switching or a $200 bonus for ordering a device online.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: free with a trade-in and unlimited plan at T-Mobile

T-Mobile has a wide range of Galaxy S25 Edge deals today offering multiple options for saving on the device. First up, the biggest saving is via a trade-in and a new line on the Experience Beyond plan, which can potentially get you the device for free. If you're not eligible for that, then you can still get up to $600 off without a trade-in on most of the unlimited plans with a new line.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge deals in the UK

What's new with the Galaxy S25 Edge?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge hands-on: the thinnest Galaxy S phone ever - YouTube Watch On

Measures just 5.8mm and weighs 163g

6.7-inch AMOLED display

No telephoto lens

Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12GB RAM

The Samsung Galaxy Edge has most of the features and components from the other Galaxy S25 devices, but as the name suggests, it slims down the chassis considerably to just 5.8mm. By comparison, the standard Galaxy S25 is 7.2mm thick and weighs around the same as the Edge, despite the latter having a 5.7-inch AMOLED display comparable to the S25 Plus.

Internally, the S25 Edge houses the same excellent Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB RAM as the standard S25, which means superb performance and several of the latest AI features. You'll get some handy tools like Audio Eraser, Generative Edit, and Now Brief as well as the Samsung DeX desktop environment.

You also get the same 200MP main camera as the S25 Ultra, which is a significant boon for the Edge's photography chops, thanks to its 2x optical zoom and excellent low-light performance. Unfortunately, the Edge's slimness does mean that Samsung has had to sacrifice the telephoto lens, which means it's not quite as versatile as its bigger sibling.