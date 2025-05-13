The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is available to preorder - get a $50 bonus with this exclusive deal
Plus, a trade-in rebate of up to $620 and a free storage upgrade
TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get an exclusive preorder deal on the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge today.
Alongside an excellent trade-in rebate of up to $620 off and a free storage upgrade, readers can also get an exclusive $50 in added store credit today. That's a small gift that's perfect for earbuds, smartwatches, chargers, or any number of useful accessories to pair up with your device.
As an overview, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge features many of the same excellent components as the existing Galaxy S25 range but squeezes everything into a svelte, gorgeous new chassis that's just 5.8mm thick. In comparison, the standard Galaxy S25 is 7.2mm, so the Edge is exceptionally thin while offering an expansive 5.7-inch AMOLED display. If you're interested, you can check out more details on the device just below.
Note that the Galaxy S25 Edge starts at a hefty $1,099, so lining up a deal like today's promotion at Samsung is crucial if you're looking to save some cash. Preorders are open now for a May 30th launch date, so there isn't long until this gorgeous new device is delivered.
Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge today
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: up to $620 off with a trade, free storage upgrade, and $50 credit at Samsung
TechRadar readers can get $50 in added store credit at the official Samsung Store this week thanks to an exclusive promotion. This handy bonus stacks on top of the excellent trade-in rebate of up to $620 off and a free storage upgrade for a massive total savings of $800. Note that if you've already reserved a device, you may not be able to claim our exclusive bonus in addition to that $50 credit.
What's new with the Galaxy S25 Edge?
- Measures just 5.8mm and weighs 163g
- 6.7-inch AMOLED display
- No telephoto lens
- Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12GB RAM
Rumors have surrounded the Galaxy S25 Edge ever since the device was teased a few months ago. Generally speaking, nearly every rumor has been correct - the device, as the name suggests, is an ultra-slim sibling to the other devices in the range.
The S25 Edge houses the same excellent Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB RAM as the standard S25, which means snappy performance and a host of the latest AI features like Audio Eraser, Generative Edit, and Now Brief. You also get the 200MP camera from the S25 Ultra - although note that the telephoto lens has been sacrified to help slim the device down.
While that's a bummer, inheriting the standard camera from the Ultra is a significant boon for the Edge's photography chops, thanks to its 2x optical zoom and excellent low-light performance. At just 5.8mm thick, the body of the Edge is also razor-thin, and enables the device to weigh just 163g (same as the S25) while offering a similar 6.7-inch AMOLED display to the Plus. We'll be publishing our full review of the device soon, so stay tuned for more details and our full two cents on this svelte new flagship.
