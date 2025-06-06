This might be the best Galaxy S25 deal yet: get $440 off any device plus a free year of unlimited data at Mint Mobile
Get a cheap device and an unlimited plan without trading in
Mint Mobile has just unveiled its best phone deals yet, with both the latest Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 series now available with huge discounts.
For a limited time, new customers at Mint Mobile can get a massive $440 upfront discount on either the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, or Google Pixel 9.
On top of that, Mint Mobile will also throw in one full year of unlimited data with any of these devices, which equates to a $360 discount in total.
With these deals bundled together, it's possible to get either the standard Galaxy S25 or Google Pixel 9 alongside an unlimited plan for just $30/mo on average over two years. That's extremely impressive for a prepaid deal, although note you'll be paying for your phone and plan upfront here.
Also note that these Mint Mobile deals are only eligible with a switch and a new plan, so existing customers will have to sit this one out, unfortunately. If you were thinking about making the switch, however, then today's deals at Mint are well worth checking out as they're the best cell phone deals we've seen at the carrier since Black Friday.
Today's best phone deals at Mint Mobile
Samsung Galaxy S25: was $799 now $360, plus one year of free unlimited data at Mint Mobile
Mint's latest deals on the Galaxy S25 series are the best we've seen yet from the carrier. All three devices are available with a massive $440 upfront discount and two years of unlimited data for $15/mo. That's a half-price plan, and even better yet, no trade-ins are required at all to get these discounts. Note, however, that this deal is only eligible with a switch.
Galaxy S25 Plus: was $999 now $560 at Mint
Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $860 at Mint
Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $360, plus one year of free unlimited data at Mint Mobile
The Pixel 9 is also available with this same hefty discount on the handset and plan if you'd prefer to go with Google's latest flagship. Bundling these deals together, you'll pay $30 per month over a two year duration for both the device and plan, which is pretty damn impressive. Again, note that this particular deal is eligible for new customers only.
