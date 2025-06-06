This might be the best Galaxy S25 deal yet: get $440 off any device plus a free year of unlimited data at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile has just unveiled its best phone deals yet, with both the latest Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 series now available with huge discounts.

For a limited time, new customers at Mint Mobile can get a massive $440 upfront discount on either the Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra, or Google Pixel 9.

On top of that, Mint Mobile will also throw in one full year of unlimited data with any of these devices, which equates to a $360 discount in total.

With these deals bundled together, it's possible to get either the standard Galaxy S25 or Google Pixel 9 alongside an unlimited plan for just $30/mo on average over two years. That's extremely impressive for a prepaid deal, although note you'll be paying for your phone and plan upfront here.

Also note that these Mint Mobile deals are only eligible with a switch and a new plan, so existing customers will have to sit this one out, unfortunately. If you were thinking about making the switch, however, then today's deals at Mint are well worth checking out as they're the best cell phone deals we've seen at the carrier since Black Friday.

Today's best phone deals at Mint Mobile