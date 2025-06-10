It's the perfect time to try Mint Mobile – get three months of unlimited data for dirt cheap with this limited-time deal
Mint has just brought back one of its best intro deals
Mint Mobile has just debuted a fantastic promotion that's perfect for new customers looking to try out the prepaid carrier.
Over at the Mint Mobile Summer Savings event, you can get any of the carrier's plans for just $15 per month - including the unlimited data option. That means you pay just $45 upfront for a plan with completely unlimited 5G data and 10GB of mobile hotspot allowance.
While not quite a free trial, this promo is great if you're looking to try out Mint. As you probably already know, Mint operates a 'buy-in-bulk' payment model where the longer service plans work out cheaper in the long run. That keeps the monthly costs low, but you usually have to commit to a full year upfront to secure the best rate. That's not the case here at all.
Note, if you are thinking about making a longer-term commitment, then Mint Mobile is also offering discounts of up to $400 on the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 phones. I've added more details on these deals below.
Get three months of unlimited data for $15/mo
Mint Mobile: get three months of unlimited data for just $15/mo
Mint Mobile's Summer Savings event offers a fantastic intro promotion for those looking to try the carrier for cheap. For a limited time, you can get the carrier's excellent prepaid unlimited plan for just $45 upfront. That averages out to just $15/mo, which is easily one of the cheapest unlimited plans on the market currently.
More deals at Mint Mobile this week
Samsung Galaxy S25: was $799 now $360, plus one year of free unlimited data at Mint Mobile
Mint's latest deals on the Galaxy S25 series are the best we've seen yet from the carrier. All three devices are available with a massive $440 upfront discount and two years of unlimited data for $15/mo. That's a half-price plan, and even better yet, no trade-ins are required at all to get these discounts. Note, however, that this deal is only eligible with a switch.
Galaxy S25 Plus: was $999 now $560 at Mint
Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299 now $860 at Mint
Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $360, plus one year of free unlimited data at Mint Mobile
The Pixel 9 is also available with this same hefty discount on the handset and plan if you'd prefer to go with Google's latest flagship. Bundling these deals together, you'll pay $30 per month over a two year duration for both the device and plan, which is pretty damn impressive. Again, note that this particular deal is eligible for new customers only.
