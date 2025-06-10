It's the perfect time to try Mint Mobile – get three months of unlimited data for dirt cheap with this limited-time deal

Mint Mobile has just debuted a fantastic promotion that's perfect for new customers looking to try out the prepaid carrier.

Over at the Mint Mobile Summer Savings event, you can get any of the carrier's plans for just $15 per month - including the unlimited data option. That means you pay just $45 upfront for a plan with completely unlimited 5G data and 10GB of mobile hotspot allowance.

While not quite a free trial, this promo is great if you're looking to try out Mint. As you probably already know, Mint operates a 'buy-in-bulk' payment model where the longer service plans work out cheaper in the long run. That keeps the monthly costs low, but you usually have to commit to a full year upfront to secure the best rate. That's not the case here at all.

Note, if you are thinking about making a longer-term commitment, then Mint Mobile is also offering discounts of up to $400 on the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 phones. I've added more details on these deals below.

Get three months of unlimited data for $15/mo

Mint Mobile's Summer Savings event offers a fantastic intro promotion for those looking to try the carrier for cheap.

More deals at Mint Mobile this week