T-Mobile is rolling out satellite coverage to its plans soon – and you can already try it out for free even if you're at another carrier
The carrier's T-Satellite beta is free to try right now
- T-Mobile is introducing satellite coverage to its plans in July
- The T-Satellite service is now in beta and free to try
- Most modern phones are compatible
T-Mobile has launched a nationwide beta for its new satellite phone service, allowing users to stay connected in areas without traditional cell coverage.
Called T-Satellite, the feature connects automatically when you're out of range of cellular networks, enabling basic connectivity in remote locations. The beta is currently free to join and open to anyone, regardless of carrier, through the end of July.
During the beta, users will be able to send and receive texts, make calls, and access data via satellite. You can sign up for the beta now by providing an email address with no special hardware required - according to the T&C's, most modern smartphones will be eligible.
T-Mobile is planning on rolling out the T-Satellite service at no extra cost with the carrier's high-end Experience Beyond and Go5G Next plans at some point in July this year. Customers who opt into the Experience More plan now will receive satellite coverage for free through the end of the year.
Also available on other carriers
Interestingly, the carrier's T-Satellite service will also be available to customers on other networks, including both Verizon and AT&T.
While the initial beta period is free to all, the service will be available at an introductory price of $10 per month. According to the FAQ, that will equate to a $5/mo saving in total. Note, as of writing, the carrier has not confirmed how long the introductory pricing will be available.
