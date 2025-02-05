No, iOS 18.3 doesn't install Starlink on your iPhone – here's what the latest update does, and why you should download it

While some TikToks are claiming iOS 18.3 installs Starlink on your iPhone, that is not the case

In the US, Starlink connectivity is only available on T-Mobile and in beta

iOS 18.3 doesn't install this connectivity, but does make a network change

iOS 18.3 is here – and contrary to rumors being spread on TikTok and elsewhere, it doesn’t install Elon Musk’s Starlink tech on your iPhone. So, there’s no reason not to get the latest iOS update on your iPhone and ensure that you’re up to date.

iOS 18.3 is a relatively minor update, which mostly impacts Apple Intelligence – enabling the AI features by default and rolling out some fixes for Notification Summaries – and fixing several bugs. It does, however, make a change for T-Mobile customers by allowing the iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16 lineups to potentially connect to the Starlink-powered terrestrial network of the carrier.

It is not, however, allowing that connection by default, and T-Mobile’s partnership with Starlink is still in beta for a select few customers who opt to join it and then get selected to participate. Apple doesn’t have a partnership with Starlink, but T-Mobile does, and you need to opt in a few ways. Let’s unpack this ahead.

The myth: iOS 18.3 installs Starlink on your iPhone

The concern in the now viral TikToks is that the latest version of iOS basically adds a direct connection to Starlink to your iPhone. The main point of concern is that ‘Starlink can now work with iPhone and access it’ without any formal announcement from Apple on if it’s a mandatory connection.

Apple initially launched its Emergency SOS via Satellite service alongside the iPhone 14 – with support for the iPhone 15 and 16 – so the smartphones could connect to a satellite. However, it’s not on by default and is only engaged when no LTE or Wi-Fi network is available.

Since then, some carriers have offered satellite networks alongside a typical phone network. T-Mobile is doing that, and it initially announced its partnership with Starlink in August 2022.

Apple also updated a support page detailing how to turn off carrier-powered satellite features. To do this, open Settings, navigate to Cellular, select your carrier, and turn off ‘Satellite.’

Simply, though, iOS 18.3 does not install Starlink on the iPhone. Essentially, it is packaged within iOS 18.3 as a carrier network settings update for T-Mobile that allows for the connection. It is not on by default, though, and you need to be selected to join the beta after requesting a spot.

The reality: T-Mobile has a partnership with Starlink that is currently in beta and iOS 18.3 is safe to install

So no, iOS 18.3 does not add a direct line to the Starlink network – forced or unforced – as some viral TikToks claim. It makes network settings changes that allow T-Mobile-connected iPhone 14, 15, or 16 to connect to T-Mobile 1900MHz spectrum, accessed through antenna ‘band 25’ on the iPhone to access the Starlink network.

Even for that network connection to happen, you need to have an eligible T-Mobile plan, register for the beta, and be selected to participate in it. Then, you need to be in an area where that network is supported and when a typical cellular network or Wi-Fi is unavailable. You’ll know that is the case when you see “SAT” replace the standard cellular bars and “4G,” “5G,” or “5G UW” in the top right corner of your iPhone.

T-Mobile opened its Starlink network beta program in December 2024, and interested customers have been able to register for it. It was first available to Android smartphones, and then the capability for the iPhone rolled out with iOS 18.3.

The partnership and the ability for T-Mobile devices to connect to Starlink’s direct-to-cell technology aims to reduce dead zones and allow users to stay connected. T-Mobile is also the only cellular network in the United States to have this partnership with Starlink.

Apple’s satellite connectivity for its iPhone under the ‘Emergency SOS’ feature is not Starlink and is done through a partnership with Globalstar.

Furthermore, it’s also best practice to keep your iPhone and other devices up to date, as using older software can make them more susceptible to security and privacy issues. iOS 18.3, like most iOS updates, brings some new features but also, at times, critical bug fixes and important security patches.

So, long story short, iOS 18.3 does not add a direct connection to Starlink to your iPhone. It simply allows a T-Mobile-connected iPhone to use that network when you're outside of traditional coverage if you’ve opted into the beta and have been selected. It’s also a partnership between T-Mobile and Starlink – Apple isn’t involved there and it doesn't have any impact or change to Apple's Emergency SOS via Satellite functionality. That service has been using Globalstar satellites since its inception.

If you’re on T-Mobile and want to opt out of using Starlink, open Settings on your iPhone, click Cellular, select your Carrier (in this case, T-Mobile), and turn off Satellite.