iPhone 14 review

The iPhone 14 is a capable smartphone with a seriously snappy CPU, lovely screen, and good cameras. It pales in comparison to the iPhone 14 Pro, but then you’re also saving $200 / £250 / AU$350. If you’re not looking for a big screen on a budget (for that see the new iPhone 14 Plus), this solid, if unspectacular iPhone – with a couple of really cool next-gen features that you may never use – might be for you.

Two-minute review

It’s a little hard to get excited about an iPhone that features last year's design, last year’s screen, and last year’s CPU, but taken on its own – out of the substantial shadow of the new iPhone 14 Pro – Apple’s new iPhone 14 looks like a pretty darn good smartphone.

Even though the iPhone 14 looks a lot like the iPhone 13, there are numerous upgrades under the hood that promise to deliver an improved overall experience.

The iPhone's two rear cameras – a 12MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide – have new sensors, and the 12MP TrueDepth camera gobbles up more light and can now autofocus. All the lenses are backed by Apple’s new Photonic Engine ("photonic" refers to the management of photons, or light particles). In a practical sense, it’s a reordering of Apple's imaging pipeline, which now applies the Deep Fusion neural engine image processing to uncompressed images (rather than compressed ones, as it did previously).

What you won’t find here is a 48MP sensor with quad pixel binning or any kind of zoom. For those, you need to upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro or 14 Pro Max.

There’s still the excellent Super Retina XDR OLED screen, but if you’re not a fan of that notch you may again want to go for the Pro or Pro Max, which are rocking Apple’s nifty new Dynamic Island, along with an adaptive refresh rate and always-on display.

Apple also made the decision to keep the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus on last year’s Apple silicon. Granted, it’s not the same A15 Bionic that ran last year’s iPhone 13 and 13 mini. Instead of a 4-core GPU, this A15 Bionic has a 5-core GPU. It’s essentially the same chip that was in last year’s iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, and should promise improved performance over the iPhone 13’s chip.

For all that hasn’t changed, there are some cool new (though hard-to-test) features, like crash detection; where the phone will know if you’re in a car crash and automatically alert emergency services and key contacts. In a similar vein, the iPhone 14 can now use satellite communications to contact emergency services. It’s an industry first, and it’s good to see that even Apple’s entry-level iPhone 14 got the ability.

There are some other significant under-the-hood updates, specifically a new heat dissipation system that will help the phone manage temperatures, and work more efficiently (this phone has better battery life than the iPhone 13). Apple also contends that this iPhone is easier to repair than previous models – among other things, the back glass can now be replaced without replacing the entire enclosure.

Apple iPhone 14 lock screen (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Apple iPhone 14 price and availability

128GB: $799 / £849 / AU$1,339

$799 / £849 / AU$1,339 256GB : $899 / £959 / AU$1,579

: $899 / £959 / AU$1,579 512GB: $1099 / £1,179 / AU$1,899

Apple unveiled its entire iPhone 14 line – the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max – on September 7, 2022.

The iPhone 14 went on pre-order on September 9 and is available September 16. It starts at $799 / £849 / AU$1,399 for the 128GB model, but you can get it with up to 512 GB of storage. Unlike most Android phones, there are no options for additional RAM, beyond the base of roughly 6GB.

Apple iPhone 14 back (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Value score: 3.5/5

Apple iPhone 14 design

Still attractive, but little has changed

The SIM slot is gone

Don't look for changes on the Super Retina XDR display

Aside from new colors – we tested the lovely pale Blue model – the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 looks very much like the iPhone 13. Its aluminum frame, button placement, stereo speaker grilles, Lightning port, and even the screen, all appear unchanged. There are, though, tiny structural differences.

Apple iPhone 14 volume buttons and no SIM (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

At 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm, it’s just a hair thicker than the iPhone 13. It’s also two grams lighter than the last phone, which we think is due to the new thermal architecture inside the device. Despite the chassis similarities, the iPhone 14 doesn’t quite fit in an official iPhone 13 MagSafe case – the body slides in just fine, but the iPhone 14’s two-lens camera array is slightly larger (as are the lenses).

All the materials, including the Ceramic Shield covering the display, are the same, and the dust and water resistance is unchanged from the iPhone 13. Naturally, we ran our iPhone 14 through a sprinkler, just to ensure it could handle it. It was fine – and it may have enjoyed the respite from the New York heat.

Apple iPhone 14 bottom edge (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Design score: 4/5

Apple iPhone 14 Pro display

6.1-in Super Retina XDR is effectively the same as the iPhone 13

The notch lives

No adaptive refresh or always on

Still a high-quality display

Apple iPhone 14 home screen (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

With a 2532 x 1170, 460ppi resolution, the iPhone 14’s Super Retina XDR display is almost entirely unchanged from the iPhone 13. The notch that’s been banished from the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max lives on in this now somewhat aging design. It encompasses an updated TrueDepth camera (it’s still 12MP, but backed by a better light-gathering sensor and has the ability to autofocus), the IR sensor, flood illuminator, and, above it all, the top speaker (the other speaker is on the bottom of the phone. This is likely the last hurrah for the notch, as it seems hard to believe that it’ll survive in next year’s anticipated iPhone 15.

Even though this is a bright (up to 1,200 nits) and colorful (Wide Color) display with (thanks to OLED) inky blacks (a 2,000,000-to-1 contrast ratio), it automatically feels out of step with the latest in Apple display technology. There’s no adaptive refresh rate, and not even the standard 120Hz ProMotion. Just 60Hz. That might be hard to swallow when the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max offer adaptive refresh rates that range from 10Hz to 120Hz. Plus, those phones have an always-on display mode that can stop down to just 1Hz for extra power efficiency. Again, this is what you pay extra for.

Display score: 3.5/5

Apple iPhone 14 cameras

Still two lenses on the front

New sensors across the board

Photonics engine further improves image quality

Action mode

Apple iPhone 14 camera array (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The iPhone 14 has just two rear cameras:

12MP main (26mm, f/1.5)

12MP ultrawide (120-degree field of view 13mm f/2.4)

These are good cameras with better sensors and overall low-light performance compared to their predecessors. The front camera – also 12MP – now has autofocus, which should make group selfies somewhat easier.

All the cameras benefit from a new imaging pipeline. The Photonic Engine prioritizes Deep Fusion neural image processing at the front of the pipeline, so it can work with uncompressed images.

Photography with the iPhone 14 is good, though having also tested the iPhone 14 Pro we do miss having zoom and macro capabilities. Even so, this level of photographic capability and the high-quality output should satisfy most users.

Like the rest of the iPhone 14 line, this model can shoot up to 4K video, and Cinematic Mode has been pumped up to 4K at 30fps across the line.

Brand new is Active Mode, which is enabled by selecting the running man icon at the top right-hand portion of the camera app’s viewfinder. This is a surprisingly effective way of removing much of the shake from action videos. No, there isn’t a new gimbal in the iPhone 14; instead, Apple employs over-scan and advanced roll detection – which is a fancy way of saying it rapidly and on-the-fly crops the video to keep the center (usually a subject) more smoothly in-frame. This processing does discard some video information, resulting in a cropped frame,) but the results are GoPro-esqe smooth. I’m not sure how wildly useful this is, but if you’re an action fan it might be a godsend.

Image 1 of 11 Apple iPhone 14 main camera night mode portrait (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff ) Apple iPhone 14 front camera shot using screen as flash (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff ) Apple iPhone 14 ultra wide camera kitchen photo (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff ) Apple iPhone 14 main camera kitchen photo (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff ) Apple iPhone 14 main camera night mode (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff ) Apple iPhone 14 main camera night mode (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff ) Apple iPhone 14 ultra wide back yard (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff ) Apple iPhone 14 ultrawide back yard (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff ) Apple iPhone 14 ultra wide camera night mode portrait (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff ) Apple iPhone 14 main camera (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff ) Apple iPhone 14 main camera flower shot (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff )

Camera score: 3/5

Camera samples

Apple iPhone 14 Audio

At least Apple has been consistent on the audio side. All four iPhone 14 models have stereo speakers and spatial audio support, and create loud (if you want), clear, and bright sound. In movies and music that support it, spatial audio adds a sort of surround-sound effect. There are titles on Netflix, Amazon, and other streaming services, and Apple Music has an entire spatial audio playlist. What we played on the iPhone 14 sounded great.

Apple iPhone 14 performance

It gets the iPhone 13 Pro's A15 Bionic chip

A new heat dissipation system gives the processor more breathing room

Good performance for the price

Oh hey, last year’s mobile CPU! We need to start out by making clear that there is nothing wrong with the A15 Bionic. It’s a powerful chip that has consistently beaten the best Qualcomm has to offer, and it has substantial headroom, which means mobile games like Asphalt: Legends and PUBG run smoothly. You can edit 4K video, browse the web, do all the things you can do with the faster and more efficient A16 Bionic found in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, with the difference likely only really becoming apparent after years of use.

(Image credit: Future)

What Apple did here – bringing the enhanced A15 chip from the iPhone 13 Pro to the iPhone 14 – was kind of smart. It’s a good cost-saving move that will leave nobody wanting.

The A15 Bionic, as it lives inside the new iPhone 14, has a new internal design for more efficient heat dissipation. This, Apple claims, helps with repairability, but a cooler chip should also run better. While benchmarks were more or less in line with the A15 Bionic we tested in the iPhone 13 Pro, this iPhone does promise better battery life (20 hours of video streaming, as opposed to 19 hours for the iPhone 13), despite having an only fractionally bigger battery, suggesting Apple’s efforts with the cooling system are responsible for this improved efficiency.

Performance score: 4/5

Apple iPhone 14 eSIM and satellite connectivity

In the US, the entire iPhone 14 line is now SIM-slot free, instead employing eSIM technology for connecting you to the cell network. In our experience, it introduced no difficulty in setting up the iPhone 14; although granted, Apple already assigned our handset a phone number for testing purposes. If you want to transfer your existing physical SIM info from your old iPhone to a new one, you should be able to do it electronically without the help of your carrier. We’ll understand how well this all works when these new SIM-less iPhones get into consumers’ hands.

The other cool, new connectivity feature is satellite-based emergency SOS. Apple is working with Globalstar low-Earth orbit satellites to provide this extra level of emergency support. While it’s not something we could test, we did see it in action at Apple’s Cupertino, California campus.

We walked up a hill where cell and Wi-Fi were purposely unavailable. On the iPhone 14 Pro (we’re assuming that the system works the same on the iPhone 14), we noticed a tiny ‘SOS’ and satellite icon in the upper-right quadrant of the display. Note that these icons won’t appear unless you’re outside with a clear view of the sky.

If you dial 911 (in the US) in this situation, the iPhone 14 will, as it did in our demo, ask if you want to try emergency text via satellite. After that, an on-screen emergency assistant offers a visual cue for which way you should face to connect to the nearest satellite. It then asks you a series of questions that the system can deliver via compressed text to Apple’s relay center, which then contacts emergency services.

If, during the communication, a satellite moves out of range, the system will prompt you face in the right direction to reconnect.

While satellite communications are primarily for emergency situations, you can also use the system to let people know via Find My that you, for example, successfully made it to the top of Mount Everest or Snowdon.

Apple iPhone 14 battery

Enough juice for your busy day

Wireless charging

Buy your own adapter

As I mentioned above, the iPhone 14 is rated for 20 hours of video playback, 16 hours of streamed video, and 80 hours of audio playback. We got more than a full day’s battery life off a single charge. The iPhone 14 ships with a Lightning-to-USB-C charge cable and no charger. You can buy a 5W adapter, or spend a bit more for Apple’s 20W charger, which will get you to 50% charge in 30 minutes. The phone is also MagSafe and Qi wireless charging compatible.

Battery score: 4/5

Apple iPhone 14 Pro software

All iPhone 14 phones ship with iOS 16

Filled with new features

Custom lock screens, unsending texts, and cleaner notifications are highlights

Apple iPhone 14 wet (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

All Apple iPhone 14 handsets ship with iOS 16. It’s a worthwhile upgrade that offers some of the most significant platform changes we’ve seen in a while.

Highlights include the new Lock Screen. Instead of one static screen, you get multiple screens, each with their own focus mode attached.

There are powerful image tools that let you take any photo and use it on your lock screen, with, for instance, a portion of someone’s head peeking over the redesigned time readout. You can also add widgets (different ones for each lock screen).

There are other cool features, like editable and retrievable texts, multi-stop directions in Maps, live text in videos, and more.

It’s a good OS update, and we think it enhances any iPhone running it.

Software score: 4.5/5

This is now Apple’s lightest and cheapest iPhone 14. It’s more than 30 grams lighter than the similarly sized iPhone 14 Pro, which starts at $899, It lacks the latest screen technology, still has a notch, and only has two rear cameras. It can feel like a big tradeoff to save $200, but for some, the Pro might be overkill. This is good enough Apple iPhone technology, which won’t disappoint most iPhone owners but will do little to stop you from casting sideways glances at the iPhone 14 Pro’s always on display.

Apple iPhone 14 score card

Attributes Notes Rating Design Good looking quality build and design 4/5 Display A big upgrade and no more notch 3.5/5 Performance Apple A16 Bionic is a step up 4/5 Camera The upgraded camera array finally brings pixel binning to the iPhone 3.5/5 Battery Depoending on use, can be really big battey life 4/5 Software iOS 16 is one of Apple's biggest platfomr updates in a while 4.5/5 Value You will pay for Apple's apex iPhones 3.5/5

Should I buy the Apple iPhone 14 Pro?

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Buy it if...

You want affordable but effective iPhone technology This isn’t the fastest or most feature-rich iPhone, but it’s light, fast, and attractive.

You want good battery life and great photography The iPhone 14’s camera array is better than the iPhone 13’s, and will make most mobile photogs very happy. It also lasts more than a day on a single charge.

You have some affection for the notch Maybe you like this five-year-old look. After all, it’s not just a big blank space at the top of your iPhone – it’s full of useful features, and this is a more affordable way to get Apple’s top-notch FaceID and AR-powered face filter features.

You want an affordable way into Satellite SOS Apple didn't do much to the iPhone 14, but it does have the ability to talk to satellites and help get you out of a jam.

Don't buy it if...

If you want the latest The iPhone 14 doesn’t have an adaptive refresh rate or always-on display. It’s also running a now one-year-old CPU, even if that chipset is still stellar.

You want optical zoom

The iPhone 14 has just two rear cameras, and neither is a telephoto lens.

Also consider

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is small, fast, and offers a clean and reliable Android experience. It's an incremental update that keeps what was good in the S21, and upgrades the camera, processor, and materials to create a solid Android device. Read our Samsung Galaxy S22 (opens in new tab) review for more

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 10 Pro



The OnePlus 10 Pro is a great premium all-around phone - it has a good-looking screen, fast charging and powerful internals. The cherry on the cake is that it costs less than other Pro phones, making it an incredibly tempting choice. However, its Achilles’ Heel is the camera experience - there are a few problems with both the hardware and software that might put off passionate photographers. Read our OnePlus 10 Pro (opens in new tab) review for more

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Samsung has addressed some of the Z Flip 3's biggest pain points with its 2022 successor; mainly by way of a larger battery that fits into a more compact form factor, but there's still plenty of room left for further improvement. Price versus performance remains unmatched in the market, especially when you consider this is one of the only water-resistant foldables out there. Read our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (opens in new tab) review for more

First reviewed September 2022