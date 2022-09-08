Is the iPhone 14 waterproof?

The iPhone 14 line - including the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max - has finally been announced, and as you can expect from the most advanced iPhones ever, they have a price tag to match.

Whether you’re spending $799 / £849 / AU$1,399 on the base model, $1,099 / £1,199 / AU$1,899 on the Pro Max or anywhere in-between, it’d be fair to say it’s a significant investment – and one you’ll likely want to protect.

With that in mind, you may be wondering if the iPhone 14 phones are waterproof, and to which specification. Thankfully, yes, they are, but there’s a little more to it than that.

iPhone 14's water resistance explained

(Image credit: Apple)

Yes, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are all waterproof. They’re rated IP68 under IEC standard 60529.

This means that they can be submerged to a maximum depth of six meters (19.7 feet) for up to half an hour. That certification also means that these phones are dust resistant, too.

This discussion has been contentious in recent years. The iPhone 7 was the first iPhone to offer anything close to waterproof protection, but in early 2022 a lawsuit against the company suggested Apple’s marketing claims had been “false and misleading” regarding the iPhone’s waterproofing.

The plaintiffs alleged that their phones had been damaged by “liquid contact” that should’ve been within the range of contact permitted by the aforementioned IP68 accreditation. The judge ruled that the plaintiffs were not able to demonstrate the damage was caused in such a way, though.

In 2020, an Italian court case did see Apple fined to the tune of $12 million for not stipulating that its waterproofing tests were conducted in very specific situations, and not necessarily from things like dropping your phone in a lake while fishing, or a child grabbing it with wet hands.

Apple’s warranty does not currently cover liquid damage, so if you are likely to be swimming deeper than six meters for more than half an hour, it’s best to keep your iPhone somewhere dry.

In fact the only way Apple will do anything with a liquid-damaged device is if a user has AppleCare+ protection.

This is an additional purchase available when you first buy your iPhone for around $10/£10 per month (or more for theft and loss protection).