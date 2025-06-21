I've used every iPhone and can promise you don't need to wait for the iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 will likely launch in a few months, but what if you need a new phone right now? Should you wait for the next iPhone? Definitely not. I can help you pick a phone that you'll love for years, and won't regret buying when you see what Apple has next.

To buy a new phone, you need to answer three questions for me. Are you willing to sign a contract? Would you consider a pre-owned iPhone? Are you sure about getting an iPhone versus an Android? Here’s the best iPhone for you.

Get an iPhone 16 Pro for free with a new contract on a wireless carrier

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

If you don't have $1,000 / £1,000 / AU$1,800 to spend on a new iPhone 16 Pro , you might consider signing up for a new contract with a wireless carrier. If you’re not entirely happy with your old carrier, most carriers will give you a free phone if you switch.

With three months to go until a new iPhone arrives, I’m seeing wireless carriers clearing out inventory. In the US right now, all three major wireless carriers will give you a free iPhone 16 Pro for switching.

You'll need to stay with them for two years (T-Mobile) or three years (AT&T and Verizon), depending on the carrier, and you’ll need to subscribe to an unlimited data plan, but it’s a good deal if those conditions fit your needs.

Get an iPhone 13 Pro Max refurbished from Amazon or Best Buy

(Image credit: Future)

If you need to save money and don't want to sign up with a wireless carrier, you can also shop for renewed or refurbished devices. I've had a great experience buying used devices on Swappa.com in the US, but Best Buy, Amazon, and other major retailers sell refreshed products at a discount.

I would recommend an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max as the oldest refreshed iPhone you should consider. Those phones have a great reputation for battery life and performance. Also, Apple gave the iPhone 13 Pro a major camera upgrade over the iPhone 12 Pro , and iPhone cameras haven't improved dramatically since.

The iPhone 15 Pro is still available new, just not from Apple

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

If you want a new iPhone, I'd recommend the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro (including the Plus and Max models). Compared to the new iPhone 16 family, the only feature that you'll lose is the Camera Control button, and frankly… I think you're better off without it.

In my experience, the Camera Control has been buggy and inconsistent. I prefer using the Action Button – first launched on the iPhone 15 Pro – to open the camera instead.

I wouldn't buy a new iPhone older than an iPhone 15, because older iPhone models use Lightning for charging and cables, and you don't want to be stuck with an old connector on its way to the connector's graveyard.

The iPhone 15 and newer iPhones use USB-C. This universal connector makes a huge difference when shopping for accessories or just borrowing a charger.

Here's why I would avoid the iPhone 16e

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The iPhone I would avoid is the new iPhone 16e . While it looks good on a spec sheet, in practice, the iPhone 16e compromises too much to make it a better choice than buying a slightly older iPhone 15.

A new iPhone 15 is only $100 / £100 / AU$300 more than the iPhone 16e, but it offers a more iPhone-like experience. First of all, you get much better cameras – two sensors instead of one, including an ultra-wide lens.

Second, you get MagSafe, which is a huge part of Apple's accessory ecosystem. MagSafe accessories include batteries, wallets, grips, cases, wireless chargers, and much more. I pop my iPhone sideways onto a wireless stand every night, and it becomes my Standby bedside clock. You can't do that without MagSafe.

The OnePlus 13 will exceed your expectations, iPhone switchers

The OnePlus 13 can use MagSafe accessories thanks to this case (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

What if you want to venture outside Apple's walled garden? Have you been admiring the green grass on the Android lawn? Assuming you are coming from an iPhone, I have a suggestion that will be an easy transition to enjoy.

The OnePlus 13 is the best Android phone for iPhone switchers. OnePlus has an elegant interface that will be somewhat familiar and easy to pick up. The phone itself is polished and well-built, and it is impressively durable. I watched a OnePlus representative wash the phone in a dishwasher with plates and cups.

The OnePlus 13 has incredibly fast charging and amazing battery life that will last you more than a full day. It performs as fast as any phone I've tested. Its cameras are excellent and produce photos that are stylish and unique, thanks to OnePlus's partnership with Hasselblad cameras.

If you need a new phone right now, don’t wait until September. I don't expect any groundbreaking innovation from Apple this year, and these phones are a great choice today and will be fun to own for years. The iPhone 17 will arrive with a totally new look, and you can just shake it off and read the news from your brand new phone.