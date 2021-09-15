iPhone 13 pre-orders: the best deals and where to buy Apple's latest flagship

Looking for an Apple iPhone 13 pre-order? They aren't officially available until Friday 17th September but we already know what several retailers will be offering at launch. While it's early days, it's looking like there are several fantastic ways to save yourself a ton of cash on these excellent new Apple flagships. We've rounded up all the best iPhone 13 pre-order deals we know about (and a few we're expecting), just down below.

Retailing at an introductory price of $799, the iPhone 13 directly replaces the iPhone 12 as the new 'standard' flagship device from Apple. On the surface, it's strikingly similar to last year's iteration with the same fetching 'squared-off' edges and somewhat blocky aesthetic. That said, there's a number of high-end internal improvements that look to justify that fairly high introductory asking price.

First up is the inclusion of the latest Apple A15 Bionic chip; a hefty processor that's easily the most powerful yet from the Cupertino giant. Screen, battery, and a number of camera improvements also mean you're not simply getting a carbon copy of the iPhone 12 here - it's quite simply a refinement of an already outstanding device with plenty more power under the hood.

That said, the lower $599 asking price of the iPhone 12 is going to offer a very, very compelling alternative for those who want to forgo a few bells and whistles to save some cash. If you already have an iPhone 12 or 11, it's definitely worth the upgrade, however - especially since this week's iPhone 13 deals are especially good if you're willing to trade in one of these slightly older devices. Just below you can see our top picks for the initial launch of this device, alongside a much more detailed breakdown of this device's specs and a handy mini-review.

iPhone 13 deals for pre-order

Confirmed iPhone 13 pre-order deals going live on Friday:

Apple iPhone 13: save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited plan at AT&T

AT&T's initial batch of iPhone 13 pre-order deals are in line with what we've come to expect from the carrier. A maximum trade-in rebate of up to $700 can potentially see you paying just $99 for this device over 30 months - a significant saving. Remember though, you will need to be picking one up in conjunction with a new unlimited plan to be eligible here. Also available is a $200 saving on the Apple Watch Series 7 when you buy two iPhone 13 devices, which is another nice little bonus promotion for launch.

Apple iPhone 13: $799 $30 with eligible trade-in at Apple

If you're going unlocked, you'll definitely want to pick up those iPhone 13 pre-order deals from Apple on Friday. The official trade-in program's maximum rebate of up to $730 is the biggest we've ever seen from Apple itself, so it's definitely worth considering. While carrier options are also available, picking up an unlocked iPhone 13 at launch for just $30 is an incredibly strong option.

Apple iPhone 13: $100 off pre-order bonus (confirmed), plus $800 off with a trade-in (expected)

We can already spot a nifty $100 pre-order bonus for all iPhone 13 deals on the Walmart site - and it's likely the retailer will follow up with some very big trade-in rebates at launch too. While rates can vary drastically from carrier to carrier, we'd expect numbers to range anywhere from $400 to $800 off, based on previous device launches.

Apple iPhone 13: $200 gift card, plus free HomePod Mini with switch at Visible

Visible's prepaid unlimited data plans are a perfect match for any 5G device and the carrier is offering some rather tempting iPhone 13 deals on launch too. Specifically, a free Apple HomePod Mini smart speaker and $200 gift card is available for those who switch over from another carrier. While a bit pricey upfront, Visible has plans for as little as $25 a month so it's a great option for saving in the long run.

iPhone 13 pre-order deals we expect:

Apple iPhone 13: save up to $700 with trade-in, plus $500 with a switch at Verizon

We're still waiting on Verizon to officially unveil its initial iPhone 13 pre-order deals. We expect, however, that it'll offer something in line with what's been available on the 12 series over the past few months - namely a big trade-in rebate and switching bonus combo. Put together, those should land you a free device, although we're holding our breath until final confirmation lands.

Apple iPhone 13: save up to an $900 with trade at Best Buy

Best Buy will be the other big retailer, alongside Walmart, to offer iPhone 13 pre-order deals at launch - specifically carrier devices. While actual details are scant right now, this retailer has a strong background in offering trade-in and activation rebates, some of which actually exceed those offered by the carriers themselves.

iPhone 13 deals: what you need to know

iPhone 13: specs (Image credit: Apple) OS: iOS 14 | Screen size: 6.1-inch Retina XDR (60Hz)| Resolution: 2532 x 1170 | CPU: Apple A15 | Memory: N/A | Weight: 173g |Storage: 128 / 256 / 512GB | Battery: N/A | Rear camera: 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide| Front camera: 12MP

So, it's here - the new iPhone 13. At first glance, it looks rather like the iPhone 12 doesn't it? Indeed, all the latest 2021 flagships from Apple rock that same 'squared' off aesthetic as the 12-series devices from 2020. That's not all either, the latest iPhone 13 is also retailing at an introductory price of $799 - exactly the same as last year's model.

That's where the differences end, though. Key new features include an upgraded OLED display with up to 28% improved peak brightness, plus A15 Bionic processor - a chip that Apple claims has up to 50% faster performance than any competitor. Take that Samsung.

You'll also find a brand new diagonal rear camera system with an upgraded sensor and image stabilization on the iPhone 13. Supporting these improvements is a new 'Cinematic mode' for video capture - a very nifty little piece of software that uses computation for automatic and easy focus shifting.

A slightly less glamorous, but always welcome upgrade is in the iPhone 13's battery life. Not only does it have a bigger capacity now, but improvements via the new 'smart data' mode enable more efficient usage overall.

Overall, the iPhone 13 does have some very beefy upgrades under the hood. That said, the new $599 retail price for the iPhone 12 also makes it a very attractive (and still 5G compatible) alternative to this latest flagship if you're on a budget.