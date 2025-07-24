What makes a rugged device truly rugged?

The technology industry is always trying to tempt consumers into buying or upgrading to the latest offerings. However, where consumers once rushed to get their hands on the newest technology as soon as possible, the diminishing returns that come from upgrading most devices today makes people much more reluctant to part with their hard-earned cash.

With this in mind, technology companies have started looking for new ways to appeal to consumers and something that’s become more and more prevalent in recent years is the promotion of ‘rugged’ features on consumer grade devices, such as rugged phones and rugged laptops.

In particular, ingress protection (IP) ratings have become commonplace amongst the latest smart devices, with many now boasting ratings as high as IP68. But what exactly does this mean?

Paul Waddilove Social Links Navigation MD UK & Nordics, Getac.

IP ratings explained

IP ratings are a useful standard for understanding how resistant a digital device is to the intrusion of dust and liquids. The rating is split into two numbers with the first denoting the level of resistance to dust and outside objects, measured on a scale from 0 to 6 (with 6 being the highest resistance). According to the IEC’s rating guide, 5 means “dust-protected” and 6 means “dust-tight.”

The second number in the IP rating represents the device’s water resistance and is measured on a scale of 0 to 9 (with 9 being the highest resistance). Devices rated 7 can be fully submerged in shallow water for a short period of time, while those with an 8 rating are certified to go a few meters deeper and remain unscathed, although the increase in depth is variable.

For example, a device rated as IP68 is sealed off from dust and can be submerged in water up to a depth of six meters for a short time (around 15-30 mins) without breaking.

If an IP rating uses an “X” in one of the two number slots, it means the device isn’t rated for water or dust protection accordingly.

IP rating alone does not make a device truly rugged

While something like an IP rating can help with consumer confidence in the event of the device accidentally falling in the sink or down the toilet, it’s important to realize that this alone doesn’t make a device ‘rugged’.

Modern rugged design is about optimizing device performance in challenging environments where consumer grade devices simply wouldn’t survive for any meaningful length of time. Consequently, an effective rugged device must excel in multiple categories, from damage resistance and excellent all-weather performance to comprehensive connectivity and manufacturer support. Below are some of the key considerations for anyone looking to purchase a truly rugged device.

1. Independent rugged certifications

All rugged devices are IP and MIL-STD certified but a lack of legislation around the certification process means many manufacturers self-certify their products, making it hard to know how rugged they really are. True rugged manufacturers always will have their devices independently certified, so be sure to look out for this when choosing a device.

When it comes to specific rugged standards to look for, MIL-STD 810H is considered the benchmark, meaning the product has passed rigorous US Military standard testing focused on environmental conditions. Extreme temperature, moisture, dust, shock and drop resistance are just a few of the 30 situations in which a device is tested before it can be MIL-STD 810H certified. Similarly, IP ratings remain key to the process, with most fully rugged devices now coming with IP67-IP68 as standard.

2. Excellent battery life

Long battery life is another key consideration for anyone that wants to use a rugged digital device for extended periods of time in the field, where there’s usually no access to charge facilities. As such, many rugged devices are designed to accommodate high-capacity batteries and allow users to hot swap batteries on the go without having to switch the device off first. This means many more hours of uninterrupted operation than would be possible from a device with a fixed battery capacity.

3. Multiple connectivity options

Rugged devices typically feature a diverse set of connectivity options, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and 4G/5G. This enables users to collect/share information and communicate with colleagues in a wide range of environments, from busy city centers to remote outdoor regions and everything in between. When it comes to connectivity options, the more a device has, the better.

4. Comprehensive aftermarket support and OS longevity

Before buying a rugged device, customers need to make sure it comes with a level of aftermarket support that fits their needs. This includes things like service and repair, diagnostic assistance, and provision of any software drivers that might be required, both now and at a later date. Another key thing to look at is OS longevity, particularly if their app ecosystem is built around a specific version.

5. A top-tier warranty

True rugged manufacturers stand behind their products. If a rugged device doesn’t come with a top-tier warranty, it’s best to steer clear.

In the fast-paced technology industry, manufacturers are increasingly using ‘rugged features’ to promote and differentiate their latest consumer devices. But while the inclusion of something like an IP rating can be great for a little added peace of mind, that alone is not enough to turn a consumer-grade product into a truly rugged device.

Rugged manufacturers specialize in creating devices that can thrive in highly challenging environments and this is reflected in their exceptional build quality, overall specification and aftermarket support. Not everyone needs the all benefits that a true rugged devices offers, but for those that do, there’s no substitute for the real thing.

