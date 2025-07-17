New renders show the alleged colors coming to the iPhone 17 Pro range

Information on the iPhone 17 colors has also leaked out

The iPhone 17 Pro might also get an even stronger display

We don’t normally get a peek at Apple’s upcoming iPhones until the company unveils them at its September launch event. But that’s all changed with the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, as AppleInsider has produced a set of renders that it says are based on “prevalent rumors and speculation.”

Much of that speculation is based on a report from Macworld earlier this week, which claimed to have obtained an “internal document” used by Apple to detail the forthcoming colors, complete with Pantone color names.

Now, AppleInsider has put that information to use in its renders. The images show the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in five colors: Orange, Dark Blue, Gray, Black and Silver.

That’s quite a departure from the colors found in the iPhone 16 Pro range. Although the Black and Gray tones will supposedly correspond with the Black Titanium and Natural Titanium of the iPhone 16 Pro, the Orange, Dark Blue and Silver shades do not match with any color currently in use in a Pro-tier iPhone.

(Image credit: AppleInsider)

AppleInsider didn’t provide renders for the non-Pro devices in the iPhone 17 range, which is set to include the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Air. However, Macworld’s recent leak gives us a few hints of what we might see there too.

According to Macworld’s report, the iPhone 17 will apparently be available in six different options: Black, White, Steel Gray, Green, Purple and Light Blue. The Black and White tones will be the same as the ones you find in the iPhone 16, with the other four being new.

As for the iPhone 17 Air, it will supposedly come in Black, White, Light Blue and Light Gold – colors claimed by leaker Majin Bu earlier in July. While its Black shade will be the same as that found in the iPhone 16, the White option will be a touch brighter compared to that device.

An even stronger display

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

The new colors are not the only enticing iPhone 17 Pro leak that has just appeared. According to a source speaking to MacRumors, the iPhone 17 Pro could get a scratch-resistant, anti-reflective display that provides more protection than Apple’s current Ceramic Shield protective glass.

What’s unusual is that this tech was originally rumored in March 2024, but it was later suggested that production issues meant Apple might put it on hold. Now, it seems to be on the way again – although only in the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, not the iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Air.

Given the back-and-forth history of this feature, we’ll take this latest rumor with a dose of skepticism. But if Apple is able to strengthen the iPhone 17 Pro’s display – and offer the device in a range of intriguing new colors – it could be a tempting device when it launches later this year.