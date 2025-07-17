MIXX StreamQ D3 headphones are affordable but with active noise cancellation

£80; non-ANC D2 version available for £50

Sonos Ace headphones are also deeply discounted today

If you want good-looking headphones but don't want to pay a high price, today could be your lucky day: MIXX has launched a set of extremely affordable ANC over-ears that look rather like the Sonos Ace headphones – and if you've got a bit more cash to splash, those Sonos headphones are actually available with a pretty big discount right now.

The MIXX StreamQ D3 ANC headphones are one of two new launches alongside the even more affordable, non-ANC StreamQ D2. Those are £50 (about $67 / AU$104), and their ANC siblings are £80 ($107 / AU$166). They're available now in the UK – as US launch is planned too, but with no confirmed price or date yet.

The D3 on the left, and D2 on the right – not a lot of visual difference in the core design. (Image credit: MIXX)

MIXX StreamQ D3 ANC headphones: key features

The MIXX StreamQ D3 ANC headphones deliver up to 45 hours of battery life, customizable sound profiles and of course, active noise cancellation. There's a transparency mode as well as normal noise cancellation, and the MIXX Control app enables you to toggle transparency/ANC and adjust the EQ settings.

The spec is impressive for a pair at this price: there are beamforming mics with algorithmic enhancement to deliver clear voice in calls, and there's wear sensing to automatically play and pause tracks when you put the headphones on or take them off. The package also includes a 3.5mm cable for wired listening.

We've also spotted a serious Sonos saving

If like us you think these new over-ears look like they're hitting the same aesthetic goals as the Sonos Ace, you might want to check out the Amazon deal on the Sonos Ace that's currently more generous than Sonos's own: while Sonos has dropped the price of the Ace from its £449 RRP to £299 in the UK, Amazon's gone lower with a price tag of £269. That means they're currently sitting at the lowest price we've ever seen them listed for.

In the US, you can get the Sonos Ace for $299 at Amazon (down from $449), which is also a record-low price.

Save £180 Sonos Ace: was £449 now £269 at Amazon The Sonos Ace are capable of dynamic Dolby Atmos head-tracked spatial sound over Bluetooth or from a Sonos soundbar, and have high-end active noise cancellation and a comfortable, slimline design. There's also hi-res connectivity for music. This is the lowest price we've ever seen them, £30 cheaper than the previous best, and makes they seriously good value.

Save $150 Sonos Ace: was $449 now $299 at Amazon In the US, this is the lowest price that these headphones have been, and it makes them strong value – they're very comfortable, amazing with movies in particular, and are very enjoyable with music. The noise cancellation is extremely good, too.

