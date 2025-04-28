The stellar Bose QuietComfort Headphones drop to their lowest price this year

The best headphones blend jaw-dropping sound quality with a stylish design, and one of the best to do it is the Bose QuietComfort Headphones, which are down to $229 at Amazon (was $349).

Full transparency: they did drop to $199 last Black Friday, but at only a dollar under $230, you're still getting a seriously good deal. It's also the biggest price cut we've seen this year so far on some of the best noise-cancelling headphones around.

Today’s best Bose QuietComfort Headphones deal

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $229 at Amazon These mid-range cans deliver outstanding ANC to block out all unwanted noise. With high-fidelity audio and an EQ control to customize bass, mid-range, and treble, you're guaranteed a fantastic listening experience. You'll also be up and running for longer with up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. At only $229, you won't find a more affordable premium set of headphones.

In our Bose QuietComfort headphones review, we described these cans as supremely comfortable, boasting solid active noise cancellation, and with a fuss-free set-up. Considering the QuietComfort name, did you expect anything less?

We love the separate Quiet and Aware modes that let you toggle between the quietest noise-cancelling setting and one that dampens it just enough so that you stay alert when you're out and about. They also boast high-fidelity audio and adjustable EQ that lets you control the bass, mid-range, and treble during your listening sessions.

The Bose QuietComfort headphones are also a joy to wear with cushiony earcups and a padded headband to keep the headphones secure. With plenty of comfort from the plush earcup cushions, you'll be able to wear them all day long with no problems at all.

The 24 hours of battery life is enough to keep you going for a few days. And when you do find yourself needing more juice, you can just carry out a quick 15-minute recharge for 2.5 hours of playtime.

