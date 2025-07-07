This year's Prime Day begins in a matter of hours, so it won't be long until Amazon's digital shelves are full to bursting with deals across TVs, laptops, appliances, headphones, smart home tech, phones, tablets, and more. Using nearly a decade of experience I have from covering the event, I'm searching through the sale and picking out all of the best Prime Day deals I recommend buying right here.

I'm using all of our price-tracking history and the expertise of the wider TechRadar team to ensure I only highlight the biggest savings and well-reviewed products in our Prime Day guide.

That means you'll find offers on everything from super-cheap Echo speakers, excellent value Sony headphones and class-leading LG TVs. That's in addition to all the best savings on top-rated tech from the likes of Ninja, Dyson, Apple, Samsung, and more.

You can view my editor's picks below, which give you an overview of all of this year's Prime Day deals at a glance, alongside a hand-picked selection of the very best standout offers. You can also jump to various categories to find the top deals in each one, and follow our live coverage at the bottom of the page for regular updates throughout the sale.

It's worth noting that you don't have to be an Amazon Prime member to get access to all of these deals – just the majority of them. If you aren't signed up, though, you can use the free 30-day Amazon Prime trial or a six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds and still grab all the deals you want. Just be sure to cancel your membership before the free trial ends to avoid being charged.

Now you're all set up, let's get to the deals.

Deals picked by Deals picked by James Pickard Senior Deals Editor As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales such as Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday for a decade, so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each event. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.

Amazon Prime Day deals – editor's picks

Amazon Prime Day - my top 6 deals

Amazon Prime for Young Adults: six-month free trial

Students and anyone aged 18-24 can score a sweet six-month free trial for Amazon Prime right now. That's a huge freebie and perfectly timed for the Prime Day sale, as well as any back-to-school purchases that are on your shopping list. There are several handy perks, including up to 10% cashback, free delivery with Grubhub Plus and unlimited streaming on Prime Video.

Amazon Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon I've had my eye on the Blink Mini 2 since its release, and now that it's on sale for just $19.99 - it's a must-buy. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.

Garmin Instinct 2: was $299.99 now $169.99 at Amazon This Garmin smartwatch might be the previous generation, but we gave it a full five stars and can guarantee it still delivers where it matters most. Now at a record-low price, you'll be hard pressed to get a better watch for this amount of money if you need a rugged wearable for health and fitness tracking.

Breville The Barista Touch: was $999.95 now $799.95 at Amazon This is the machine that has it all: a compact integrated grinder, tamping functionality, auto-dosing, and auto milk frothing. With all these features, you might think it'd be a nightmare to use, but its user-friendly interface means anyone can operate it. We appreciate it's an investment, but it’s hardly surprising that it tops our look at the best espresso machines, so don't miss your chance to get it for a record-low price.

Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV: was $549.99 now $339.99 at Amazon Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 55-inch model down to $339.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year.

Amazon Prime Day deals – Amazon Devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for just $17.99 with code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99, thanks to Amazon's 50% discount. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The fastest-ever streaming media player, Amazon's all-new Fire TV Cube combines all the benefits of a streaming device with Alexa support. It functions as a smart speaker, allowing you to control your smart home devices, and also provides access to virtually every streaming app imaginable. Throw in Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos support, and AI-powered Fire TV Search, and it’s everything you could want.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $21.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $21.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Dot: was $49.99 now $31.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a more robust sound, Amazon also has the Echo Dot for its lowest price. Amazon's best-selling smart speaker offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon The Echo Spot is already in my shopping cart, and I can't wait for it to arrive. Amazon's brand-new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, making it an ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's early Prime Day deal is a return to the record-low price.

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $49.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's early Prime Day deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Amazon The latest version of the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus offers an even higher resolution than the standard model and features a convenient quick-release battery pack, allowing you to remove the battery without needing to take down the entire doorbell for recharging. Today's Prime Day deal is the lowest price yet.

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a larger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $109.99. Thanks to Alexa compatibility, the eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Ring Indoor Cam (two pack): was $99.99 now $59.98 at Amazon The Ring Indoor Cam is an excellent addition to the company’s growing suite of security products. It can monitor your entire home with 1080p HD video, live View, and Color Night Vision, plus two-way audio and alerts sent to your phone. Today's deal on a two pack is a record-low price

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $259.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The 4th generation Blink outdoor security camera features enhanced motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Today's early Prime Day deal is a massive 62% discount and a record-low price.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $179.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The Ring Floodlight Camera Wired Plus is on sale for its lowest price yet. The motion-activated HD camera features two-way talk and customizable motion zones and notifies your smartphone, tablet, or laptop when motion is detected.

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Bundle: was $362.97 now $211.97 at Amazon While Amazon hasn't rolled out a discount on just buying the Kindle Colorsoft as of yet, you can save on a bundle for the first-ever color Kindle. You can get the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition with 32GB of storage, a plant-based leather folio cover, and a wireless charging dock for $211.97. That's a 42% or $151 discount over the MSRP for the bundle, and remember, the Colorsoft on its own is $279.99. That's a solid discount, and you get two solid accessories. You can see our full review of the Kindle Colorsoft here.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Bundle: was $216.97 now $154.97 at Amazon Don't need a Kindle with a color screen and prefer one that is ultra-portable? The Kindle Paperwhite weighs in at just 7.4 ounces and offers incredibly swift page turns (24% faster than the previous model. In this discounted bundle, you get the Paperwhite with 32GB of storage, a fabric cover, and a wall plug for $154.97. That's a hefty 29% discount for this bundle and less than the cost of just buying the Kindle Paperwhite on its own.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon Kindles are known for their reading capabilities, but with the Kindle Scribe, you get that and a whole lot more. With a wide range of writing features, you can take notes, create sketches, and brainstorm like a pro. We love the 10.2-inch glare-free screen and the extensive 12-week battery life. This is another Amazon device that is on sale for its lowest price yet.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids Bundle: was $179.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite Kids is a truly awesome product, mainly because it combines the best features of the regular Kindle with a fun case and offers a worry-free guarantee for two years. The latter means you can get it replaced by Amazon if anything happens to it, like scratches on the screen or drops. Six months of Amazon Kids+ are included, providing access to thousands of books for free. It's now all available for a record-low price.

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16.99 now $8.49 at Amazon My cheapest early Prime Day deal pick is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb for just $8.49, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

Amazon Prime Day deals – TVs

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $169.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for a record-low price of $79.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,199.99 at Amazon The LG C4 is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and thanks to Amazon's early Prime Day sale, the 65-inch model is now available at its lowest price yet. The OLED display features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

LG 65-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $2,696.99 now $1,696.99 at Amazon The all-new LG C5 was just released in March of this year, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for an unbelievable price of $1,696.99. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities. This deal is in danger of selling out, so you should take advantage before it's too late.