I wear my Bose QuietComfort headphones so often that I'm not sure why I still waste time picking out pretty earrings in the mornings. They’re a little on the expensive side at their full price of $359 / £349, but they pay it back in the form of fantastic ANC and great sound, and I’m keeping my fingers crossed for a nice price drop this Prime Day.

Last year Amazon US knocked a massive 45% off the list price, taking the Bose QuietComfort headphones down to just $199, which is the cheapest they’ve ever been, so we're hoping they'll go even lower this year. In the UK, they dropped as low as £259 last Prime Day, and we're already seeing them on sale for £249 this year, so again we'll be looking out for even cheaper deals when Prime Day officially gets underway.

True to their name, the QuietComforts are super-comfy to wear, and continue to be a great fit despite my petite size, which has proven a disadvantage with some other headphones. Bose seems to have gotten the ear cup padding just right with the QuietComforts, ensuring that they feel good to wear without overdoing it and compromising the seal, which is something I’ve experienced with cheaper alternatives, where excessive padding has affected the fit, leading to gaps, and a rush of ambient noise when I turned my head.

(Image credit: Future)

I’ve found I get a great seal with the QuietComforts thanks to the snug design, so there’s barely any sound leakage, which enhances the already good ANC performance. These headphones do a great job of cutting out the loud rumblings of trains and buses on journeys, and dampening down ambient sounds in louder environments, so they’ve been a real game-changer for me on commutes.

While the large push-button controls may be a little old-school for some, I’m a big fan of the controls on the QuietComforts. I often find touch controls on audio headwear to be hit and miss (literally), but the push buttons on my Bose mean I can locate the button I need quickly. I also appreciate the slider format of the power switch, as it makes it really easy to turn them on and off on the go.

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of sound, I'm really happy with the balance even without fiddling with the EQ settings, so I’ve had no problems when swapping from podcasts to power ballads. There’s a fantastic level of depth and detail when playing instrumentals like All This Time by From Somewhere Quiet and Adam Dodson, and listening to songs like Smoke by Willyecho is particularly enjoyable, as the QuietComforts are well-versed in delivering deliciously dynamic beats and booming bass without sacrificing vocal clarity.

(Image credit: Future)

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones may have overtaken the standard QuietComforts as one of the best noise-canceling headphones, but having tried out both pairs, I’m actually happy to compromise on the sound quality for these best budget Bose headphones, especially when the ANC performance is pretty similar, and I find the simple button controls on my QuietComforts much easier to use.



I really adore these headphones, and though I may occasionally find myself lusting after prettier alternatives, they just haven’t compared to my trusty Bose. Before you buy, I’d recommend reading through our full Bose QuietComfort headphones review for the full run-down, and holding fire until Prime Day, just in case there’s another big discount on the way.