Huge headphones sale at Amazon for Memorial Day – 9 best deals on Sony, Bose, Apple and Beats from $38

I don't know where I'd be in life without a great pair of headphones or earbuds. Block out other people's obnoxious TikToks on the commute? Done. Focus time in a hectic office? Sorted. Falling asleep listening to a podcast with one earbud in? Perfection. If it's time to pick up a new pair for yourself, there are some excellent offers on top-rated models from Bose, Sony, Beats, and Apple in the Amazon Memorial Day sale.

The deal I recommend above all is the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for $229 (was $349). I'm writing this with a pair on my head right now, and they've been one of the best investments I've made. Sound quality and bass levels are exceptional, while the noise cancellation blocks out all unwanted noise while commuting, travelling, or just at home.

For a cheaper option, I'd suggest the Sony WH-CH520 for $38 (was $59.99). While these lack the high-end features of other premium cans, they are an impressive option for the price, according to our review. Expect solid audio, a comfortable fit, and good battery life for all-day use at a surprisingly budget-friendly price.

Those are just a couple of options, and you can check out the rest of my top picks from the Amazon Memorial Day sale below. These headphone deals will likely be available through the weekend and Memorial Day itself, but don't wait around too long to add them to your cart if one catches your eye.

Today's 9 best headphones deals at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $229 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort are the manufacturer's mid-range noise-cancelling headphones, and they are $120 off at Amazon's Memorial Day sale. In addition to the manufacturer's excellent ANC to block out unwanted noise, you get high-fidelity audio and an EQ control to customize bass, mid-range, and treble. The QuietComfort lasts up to 24 hours on one charge and can get back 2.5 hours of playtime in 15 minutes.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $179 now $149 at Amazon Bose is the best brand around for providing excellent active noise cancellation features, and you can now get their fantastic and affordable earbuds for a great low price. With the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, you get fewer options than the high-end range, but you still get up to 8.5 hours of battery life, the ability to adjust the equalizer and a very comfy fit. They’ll instantly make your commute, your runs, or your walks far more enjoyable.

Sony WF-C710N: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon If anyone asks me for a great pair of cheap earbuds, then the newest Sony WF-C710 is always my go-to answer. They're light and comfortable, provide excellent sound quality for the cost, and have a battery life of up to 30 hours with the charging case. Our audio experts agree, too, awarding these 4.5 out of five and calling them 'the best earbuds for noise cancellation you can get for the price' in our Sony WF-C710 review. And now the buds are down to their lowest price ever for Memorial Day – a steal.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon Want a good pair of super-cheap headphones? There isn't a better option than these Sony WH-CH520, which are down to a great low price in the Amazon Memorial Day sale. They offer high-quality sound for the cost and a comfortable fit for all-day use. Of course, they lack some premium features found in more expensive cans, but these are an excellent buy if you're on a tight budget.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: was $348 now $228 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000MX4 are still some of the best over-ear headphones and are down to $228 at Amazon's Memorial Day sale. These wireless headphones combine top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation at a reasonable price point – about $100 less than the newer Sony XM5, which are only a minor upgrade.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: was $399.99 now $298 at Amazon If you would prefer newer tech, then you can get the class-leading Sony WH-1000XM5 for $100 off at Amazon. The older XM4s are outstanding, so it'll come as little surprise to know that these are also incredibly hard to beat – even if they don't quite offer the same value for money. They also don't fold up like the XM4, but they're still a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that are highly effective at blocking outside noise. Still, saving some cash by getting the XM4 is a viable option if you aren't fussed about the latest tech.

Beats Studio Pro: was $199.95 now $169.99 at Amazon This saving brings the popular over-ears from Beats down to within $10 of the lowest-ever price – though you can only get them in white. As you'd expect, the design is gorgeous, but they're also easy to use and offer good overall sound quality, according to our Beats Studio Pro review. So, if the lack of multipoint pairing (they do auto-switch with Apple devices, though) and wearer detection don't bother you, this is a very solid deal on some mid-range headphones.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new AirPods 4, you can find them on sale for $119 at Amazon. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $479.99 at Amazon The Apple AirPods Max are seriously expensive, but that's because they're as much of a fashion icon as a pair of over-ear headphones. Still, they do offer excellent sound with Spatial Audio features, a premium design with physical controls, strong active noise cancellation, and a transparency mode that brings environmental noise into the mix. Just like AirPods or AirPods Pro, these fast pair with Apple devices and sync across all of them for easy switching if you're fully locked-in to that ecosystem.

