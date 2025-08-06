Some of the best earbuds with great noise-cancellation will make your time outdoors far more satisfying and entertaining, ensuring you only hear what you want to hear. That's why I'm here to let you know that, right now, you can buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds at Amazon for $149 (was $179).

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds have been as low as $129 before, but that only seems to happen during Black Friday in November and Prime Day. Most of the time, these earbuds rest at their full price of $179, so a discount is rare to see at any other time of the year.

That's why it's worth snapping up this deal while it's available, as these earbuds are so good and offer some of the best Bose technology around. They’re a bargain at this price and sure to keep you happy for a long time to come when walking, running, or commuting.

Today’s best Bose earbuds deal

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $179 now $149 at Amazon Bose is a great brand to pursue and its QuietComfort Earbuds are a true highlight – especially at this sale price on Amazon. Here, you get 8.5 hours of battery life, powerful bass, and high-quality noise cancellation. There’s also full control via the Bose QCE app, so you can get things sounding just how you like them. Rich and clear sound means you can enjoy whatever you’re listening to, with the only downside being a somewhat bulky case.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds command a highly respectable 4.5 stars in our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review. We wrote: “The noise cancellation is exemplary, [while] sound quality is also really very good”. There’s “superb clarity” and that’s all wrapped up in a build which is “incredibly comfortable and well balanced,” even if they are a little bulky.

It’s the superior Ultra model, which sit in our look at the best wireless earbuds and best earbuds overall, but you’ll still greatly appreciate the standard Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, especially at this price.

They are more affordable than the best noise-cancelling earbuds and still boast great features and sound quality. You get 8.5 hours of battery life off one charge, while a quick 20-minute charge gives back up to two hours for those times you forgot to charge overnight.

If you’re not entirely sold, there are some great AirPods deals available today. For something cheaper, take a look at the AirPods 4 deals currently live. If you prefer over-ears, don’t forget to check out the latest noise-cancelling headphone deals, too.