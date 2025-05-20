Bag the Bose QuietComfort Headphones for their lowest price this year in the Memorial Day sales

If you’re looking for cheaper yet high-quality headphones, the Memorial Day sales are exactly what you need. Today, you can buy the Bose QuietComfort Headphones at Amazon for $229 (was $349) – a hefty saving of $120 off the regular price.

That’s the cheapest price that the Bose QuietComfort Headphones have been this year. Previously, they dipped to $199 during last year's Black Friday, but we haven’t seen that price since. They’re still worth buying at $229 thanks to offering “flagship noise-cancellation” at a good price.

The same offer is also available at Best Buy if you’d prefer to shop elsewhere.

In typical Bose style, you get exceptional noise cancellation in a sleek build. There’s up to 24 hours of battery life, and they’re super comfy to wear as well. This is one of the best headphone deals to pursue if you plan on travelling this summer and want to block out the surrounding world a little or keep you happy on your daily commute.

Today’s best Bose headphones deal

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $229 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Headphones offer exceptional noise cancellation in conjunction with great sound quality. There’s an adjustable EQ to get things just how you want them, while there are two listening modes depending on how much you want to hear around you. The cans are incredibly comfortable thanks to the plush ear cups, so you can easily wear them all day long, with the 24-hour battery life encouraging that too. You can opt to plug them in and continue to listen if you prefer, as well.

Our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review gave the cans a strong four-star rating. They provide “supreme comfort, fuss-free set-up, and solid ANC”, which is pretty much everything you could need from premium over-ear headphones.

Our main criticisms relate to the limited EQ settings, which won’t bother everyone, plus the fact that they are relatively expensive at the full price. Of course, that’s much less of an issue here when the discount is so great.

Bose makes many of the best noise cancelling headphones and the best wireless headphones so you’re in safe hands with this standard QuietComfort model. As they're so easy to use, they're a good option for donning before your walks or workouts, as well as longer trips, or even taking calls for work.

For other options, check out the Bose headphone deals available elsewhere. Apple users may prefer the AirPods deals going on, and there are also some excellent Sony WH-1000XM5 deals for something else with powerful noise cancellation.