Snap up the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds fast while they’re under $250 at Best Buy

Today, you can buy the excellent Bose Ultra Open Earbuds at Best Buy for $249 (was $299), meaning a chunky saving of $50. The earbuds have been cheaper in the past when they dipped to $229, but unless you have a time machine, this is the next best option.

Considered to be some of the best open-ear buds, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are a delight to use. They provide complete openness to your surroundings while still providing rich sound to your ears only.

Comfy to wear all day long, they’re premium in every way, but with a more affordable price tag than usual. They lend themselves equally well to running, walking, or simply relaxing on your daily commute, making this one of the best headphone deals available now.

Today’s best wireless open earbuds deal

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was $299 now $249 at Best Buy Offering “incredible sound”, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds have all the power and quality you’d expect from a Bose-branded item while providing the benefits of an open-ear form factor. The Immersive sound is excellent, and there’s also up to seven hours of play time and up to 48 hours of standby time. They simply just work and work very well.

Our Bose Ultra Open Earbuds review called them “the best-sounding open-ear buds yet” with “immersive audio capabilities” and “very little sound leakage”. They’re “comfortable and easy to wear” with the only real downside being the price tag, which is less of an issue when on sale.

They aren’t listed among the best earbuds or the best wireless earbuds, but consider that more down to the extensive competition than a slight on how well these work.

Bose is a huge name in the best headphones world, so you simply can’t go wrong here. The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds have an “intuitive design” so they fit securely even when running, all while offering great sound.

Crucially, they enable you to stay aware of your surroundings, which is important for active users. Elsewhere, features like an adjustable EQ and satisfying button controls all add to the experience.

There are other Bose headphones deals happening if you’d prefer something over-ear based. We’ve also spotted some good noise-cancelling headphone deals, while you might want to check out the AirPods deals going on.