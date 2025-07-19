Some people spring out of bed at first light, ready to start the day with as much energy as an excitable spaniel. I am not one of them, but thankfully, smart home tech can lend a helping hand for people like me, helping us overcome that morning slump.

If you wouldn't describe yourself as a morning person either, there are some simple tips and automations that can help make early starts less of a chore, and don't require lots of technical knowledge to set up.

1. Wake gently without alarms

If you find yourself hitting the snooze button on your phone several times every morning, you might benefit from waking more gradually with smart lighting instead.

For example, you could try a smart wake-up light, which will rouse you more naturally by gradually brightening while changing color temperature from warm to cool. Ideally, you want a light that will start very dim, so you're not jolted into consciousness by a sudden change in illumination.

The Philips Hue Twilight is a particularly good option for light sleepers because it starts extremely dim and increases its brightness in a super smooth gradient. Take a look at our guide to the best wake-up lamps for some more options.

Don't want a separate lamp on your nightstand? You can get the same effect by installing smart light bulbs in your bedroom, then setting a timer to trigger them. If you choose Philips Hue lights, you can also use IFTTT (If This Then That) to trigger them at sunrise.

Smart wake-up lights such as the Philips Hue Twilight wake you gradually with a simulated sunrise (Image credit: Philips Hue)

Another option is a smart blind, which will open automatically when it's time to rise and shine. Purpose-made smart blinds, such as the SmartWings Motorized Smart Shades, can be scheduled to let in light on a regular schedule or be triggered by a particular event (such as outdoor brightness reaching a certain level). You could also set your smart speaker to start playing soft music as the blinds open, if you like.

Don't want to replace your window coverings? There are retrofit options like the Switchbot Blind Tilt and Switchbot Curtain 3, which can open your blinds or curtains for you. They're not as quiet or discreet as purpose-made smart blinds, but they're more affordable and can be taken with you when you move, making them a good option for renters.

2. Your coffee, your way

A freshly-brewed coffee will put a spring in your step, and if you don't have the wherewithal to brew it yourself first thing, your smart home tech can handle the work for you. I spoke to a Google spokesperson to find out how you can use smart home tech to take the effort out of preparing your morning espresso.

"Take something off your morning list by using a Nest Smart Plug and smart coffee maker (supported coffee maker) to get your coffee hot and ready at the same time every morning!" suggested the spokesperson. "With automation, set a time and the days of the week you'd like your coffee ready."

If you're a fan of filter coffee, many of the best drip coffee makers allow you to set a timer so you'll wake to a freshly filled carafe (and a great-smelling kitchen). The Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine is a good-looking option that's extremely simple to operate, while the advanced Fellow Aiden Precision Coffee Maker offers both basic and advanced brewing options, allowing you to tailor your drink to suit your taste buds.

The Fellow Aiden Precision Coffee Maker can start brewing your coffee at your preferred time each morning (and you can tinker with brew settings to your heart's content) (Image credit: Future)

Already have a coffee machine? Does it have physical buttons? The SwitchBot Bot is a little mechanical device that can press switches for you on a schedule, and it's a fraction of the price of a new coffee machine.

If you don't wake up at the same time every day, you could pick up a motion sensor and use IFTTT to activate the SwitchBot Bot when it detects movement in the morning. How's that for smart?

3. Prepare your kitchen for breakfast

Some kitchens are sun traps that are warm and cozy first thing in the morning, but I've lived in places where stone floors, poor insulation, and lack of natural light made the kitchen a chilly and unpleasant place to step into first thing.

Similarly, poor insulation and big windows can mean your kitchen rapidly turns into a furnace on a summer's day, but thankfully, it doesn't have to be that way. Installing one of the best smart thermostats will ensure the heart of your home is a comfortable temperature when you're ready to have breakfast.

"Set up an automation that will automatically set the temperature in the kitchen (coming soon) and turn on the fan, lights and music when you say "Hey Google, time to cook," suggests Google's spokesperson.

Cold kitchen? A smart thermostat will get it to a comfortable temperature in the morning, and can be used to trigger other smart devices such as blinds (Image credit: Jacob Krol)

IFTTT can also help by triggering your smart blinds when your home reaches a certain temperature, or use a smart plug to switch on an indoor fan.

You can create an automation for later in the day, too, when you're ready to start cooking the evening meal: "Set up an automation for when guests start to arrive to your dinner party by saying the command 'Hey Google, we have company!' to pause music, TV, etc. You can restart the party by saying 'Hey Google, let's welcome our guests' to play selected mood music from your Nest Mini, and dim smart lights."

4. Get ready for the day ahead

A smart display (such as the Amazon Echo Show 21 or Google Pixel Tablet) will let you see what's coming up for every member of the family, and check important stats like temperature, precipitation, and air quality, so you can make sure everyone is properly dressed and prepared for whatever the day holds.

The best smart displays will also give you one-touch access to all your home's smart devices, letting you control them all from your kitchen or hallway when you're getting ready in the morning.

Want to learn more? Take a look at our guide on how to upgrade to a smart display to find out what these handy devices can do for you. You might even discover that your TV can do the job and take your smart home to the next level without any extra hardware.

A smart display like an Amazon Echo Show will let you see your family's schedules at a glance, and control smart home devices with a tap (Image credit: Future)

5. Lock up and head out

So you're awake, caffeinated, fed, and ready to face whatever the day holds, and with a smart lock you don't even need to worry about securing the door when you leave; the best smart locks will automatically sense when you've left, and lock it behind you after a short delay (so you can dash back if you realize you left your phone on a table).

Your lock can also turn off your lights when you leave (and switch them back on when you get home), arm your home security system, or turn off your smart switches. Take a look at the full list of automations for August smart locks for some inspiration.

When you get home, you can let yourself in with a PIN code, fingerprint, face scan, smartphone app, RFID card, or even a scan of the blood vessels in your palm. Or you could use a key, which is always available as a backup option just in case.