Eufy's new smart lock reads the veins in your palm for touchless entry – even if your hands are dirty

The Eufy FamiLock S3 Max has contactless entry via palm recognition

It doubles as a video doorbell with 2K footage and AI intruder detection

Footage can be stored either locally, or in the cloud with a subscription

Eufy – the company behind some of the best video doorbells we've tested here at TechRadar – has released a new smart lock with palm recognition for touch-free entry. The Eufy FamiLock S3 Max, which launched today, also has an external camera that offers wide-angle 2K video, plus built-in AI to alert you when a visitor approaches your door – welcome or not.

Eufy was one of the first companies to launch a smart lock with palm-recognition (the other big name being Philips with its 5000 Series Video Palm Recognition Smart Lock), and it has several advantages over fingerprint scanners, which are a more common option for keyless entry.

Palm recognition works by detecting the unique pattern of blood vessels in your hand, and comparing this with a database of authorized images. In the case of the FamiLock S3 Max, this data is stored locally to protect it from potential security breaches. This means it can be opened without physical contact, and its accuracy isn't affected by skin conditions, sweat, or dirt.

Palm recognition also uses more data points than a fingerprint sensor or facial recognition, making it more accurate and much harder to deceive.

(Image credit: Eufy)

Who's there?

The FamiLock S3 Max also functions as a video doorbell, so there's no need for two separate devices. It has a 2K camera and a 140-degree field of vision both vertically and horizonally (the same as higher-end Ring video doorbells), giving you a head-to-toe view of visitors, plus packages left on your doorstep.

You'll receive an alert on your phone when someone rings, and the lock's software includes person-detection that can let you know if someone is loitering on your property.

Video footage can be saved in the cloud with a paid-for subscription, or locally with a Eufy HomeBase 3 encrypted external hard drive.

We're currently testing the Eufy FamiLock S3 Max to see how it compares with the best smart locks from other brands, and will bring you a full review very soon. It's available to buy now direct from Eufy and from Amazon for $399.99 (about £300 / AU$630).