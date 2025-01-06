Philips' first Matter-compatible smart lock works with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant seamlessly

Philips has announced its first smart lock compatible with Matter

It also revealed a smart lock with both palm recognition and video

Both locks will be available to buy in the second half of 2025

Philips has launched a pair of new smart locks at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, including one compatible with the Matter smart home standard, meaning it should work seamlessly with your existing smart home devices including hubs and lights.

There are lots of excellent smart locks already on the market but, at the moment, relatively few support Matter, which could be a problem if you want to mix and match devices from different brands. The Philips 4000 Series Matter-Compatible Smart Deadbolt avoids that problem and, according to Philips, it'll play nicely with Apple HomeKit, Google Nest, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings, to name just a few.

The company says it will also be particularly easy to set up and pair, which should make it more appealing if you've been intimidated by the prospect of replacing your lock until now.

Philips also took the opportunity to show off its new 5000 Series Video Palm Recognition Smart Lock, which can recognize the unique pattern of blood vessels in your hand (something that's virtually impossible to fake) and capture video footage of visitors so you don't need to buy an extra video doorbell.

The original 5000 Series lock launched last year - the company's first lock with contactless palm-scanning - but the new model also offers 1080p HD video, so you can decide whether or not to open the door when someone approaches.

Wi-Fi is built in so, unlike some smart locks, the new 5000 Series doesn't require an extra hub. Instead, everything can be operated through the Philips Home Access App and, just like the original 5000 Series, the new iteration accepts voice commands via Alexa or Google Assistant.

Prices are yet to be announced, but both locks will be available to buy in the second half of 2025. We're hoping to put them to the test to see whether they earn a place in our roundup of the best smart locks.

