A smart lock is more than just a convenient way to start stringing together a smart home. It's another method for managing your household even when you can't be there.

The smart lock lets you know who is coming and going any time the door is opened and closed. It auto-locks after a period, so you hardly have to worry about leaving the door unlocked at home. And if you're unsure, you can easily check on it with an app.

The most common smart locks from manufacturers like Yale and Schlage typically feature a keypad, whereas brands like August offer smart locks that install on top of existing deadbolts. Other brands, such as Eufy and Lockly, offer fingerprint-scanning and facial recognition.

Regardless of the unlocking method you choose, you can use the smart lock's companion app to grant limited or temporary access as needed. This is especially useful if you have guests and tradespeople coming through. Some smart locks will even unlock automatically when your smartphone enters within the proximity of a geofence.

Most smart locks are a simple install, even if you've never taken apart a door before. The easiest to install are those that allow you to use your door's original deadbolt. It becomes more complex when a swap-out is involved. At the very least, most companies include video instructions in their companion apps. Take a look at our guide to the best smart locks for our top recommendations.

Steps for how to install a smart lock

Download the app Remove existing thumb-latch Install the mounting plate Attach the smart lock Pop in the batteries Calibrate with the app

Step-by-step for installing a smart lock

Smart locks are incredibly convenient, but once you open the box to reveal all the installation pieces, it may feel overwhelming to get started. The good news is that all worthy smart locks come with the necessary hardware to facilitate installation. Even if you've never installed a smart lock before, most manufacturers provide video or online instructions to help you navigate the setup process for a new, connected door lock.

Let's use the August WiFi Smart Lock as an example of how to install a smart lock. It is one of the easiest smart locks to install, and you don't even need to replace your deadbolt. Other smart locks, like the Yale Assure Lock 2, are more complex to swap in because they require removing the deadbolt. The August WiFi smart lock slides onto the existing deadbolt hardware, allowing you to keep the original physical key.

For installation, have a Phillips head screwdriver on hand that fits the screws on the existing door lock. Be careful not to strip any of the screws as you remove them, because this will make the installation process more difficult. You will also need a spudger-type tool or a flathead screwdriver to help dismount the old lock on the door. A cup to prevent any screws from rolling away is also a good idea.

(Image credit: Future)

1. Set up the app Before you get out the tools, download the August Home mobile app. You'll need it for the instructions to set up the smart lock and later to sync it to Wi-Fi and calibrate DoorSense, a motion sensor that detects when the door is open or closed. Most smart lock apps will launch you right into the setup process. Others will require you to select the 'Set up a new device' option. The August Home app will ask you to scan the QR code on the smart lock to identify the model you're installing.

2. Remove the existing thumb latch (Image: © Future) The August Home app offers how-to video help for the entire installation process, so follow the instructions. Use the piece of sticky blue adhesive provided with the lock to keep the original keyway in place as you take off the thumb latch on the other side. Remove the screws holding it into place, but keep the deadbolt intact. Set the original hardware aside for a rainy day. You never know when you'll need it again.

3. Attach the mounting plate (Image: © Future) With the thumb latch gone, you can install the mounting plate. August's smart lock mounting plate is adjustable to fit the deadbolt already installed in the door. Ensure that the alignment allows the screws to pull through the other side. The August WiFi smart lock comes with a set of adapters so that the module can properly turn the deadbolt. Select the correct one and place it in the center of the mounting plate.

4. Attach the smart lock (Image: © Future) The August WiFi smart lock uses a batwing mechanism to latch onto the mounting plate. Once the unit is securely fitted, try locking and unlocking the deadbolt. Ensure the door opens and closes smoothly and that the deadbolt pulls all the way through. The app will then prompt you to install DoorSense. DoorSense isn't essential for the August WiFi Smart Lock, but it's nice addition that lets you know when a door is open or shut. Follow the directions in the August Home app on how to place it properly so that it aligns with the smart lock.

5. Pop in the batteries (Image: © Future) Remove the faceplate on the August WiFi smart lock. If there are batteries already inside, remove the battery tab. If not, remove the faceplate to pop in the batteries as needed. Replace the cover, then grab your smartphone.

6. Calibrate with the app The August Home app will connect the smart lock to your Wi-Fi network. It will also identify your smartphone as the primary device to use for Bluetooth-aided geofencing. Then, the app will guide you through the process of calibrating the door lock. You'll need to be physically on-hand for this calibration to lock and unlock the module, then hold the door ajar at varying distances. The app will guide you through the process. Once you've done the calibration, setup is finished and you're ready to use the smart lock.

FAQs

Why isn't the August WiFi Smart Lock connecting to Wi-Fi? Often, the fix is as simple as ensuring the Wi-Fi password is correct and that the smart lock is connected to the correct router, but it can also be an indication of the reach of your router. If the Wi-Fi connection is lost, you won't have access to remote features on the August WiFi smart lock. However, you can still manually lock and unlock the door with a physical key or via Bluetooth, provided your smartphone is within range.

Does the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock require a hub? Smart home hubs are no longer a requirement for most many smart locks. The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock features Wi-Fi built-in, which it uses to connect to your network.

Does the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock Fit on any door? Some smart locks will require you to measure the mounting hole and ensure that it fits with the hardware. The August Wi-Fi smart lock requires a minimum clearance of 1 5/8 inches (41mm) on either side, which ensures it can accommodate the wing latches.

Final thoughts

The August WiFi smart lock is one of the easiest smart locks to install. It mounts on top of a standard single-cylinder deadbolt, allowing you to retain most of your original door hardware and keys.

If you decide to go for a smart lock like the Yale Assure 2, you'll need to swap out the interior and exterior parts of your old deadbolt and replace them with the Yale deadbolt and keypad. It's not a complex process, but you will need to measure your door and possibly make adjustments to fit the smart lock module, which can be daunting for anyone to do.