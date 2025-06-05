Not ready for a full smart home refit? Here are three simple smart home hacks to make every day easier

Not ready for a full smart home refit and all the cost and inconvenience that entails?

The good news is there are plenty of products on the market which enable you to make your home smarter without breaking the bank.

Below, we look at three simple smart home hacks to make your life more comfortable and maybe help you show off to your neighbors!

1. Smart speakers, TVs, and displays

An obvious place to start, maybe, but it’s difficult to ignore these seriously impressive devices.

According to Statista, the number of smart speakers/voice assistants worldwide hit 8.4 billion in 2024. That’s more than the entire world’s population, and if you don't have one of the best smart speakers yet, you really are missing out.

While initially they may have been used mainly for streaming your favorite music, the latest Amazon Echo (Alexa) and Google Nest (Google Assistant) devices really serve as versatile command centres for the smart home. They're even starting to embed advanced AI features for greater functionality.

Voice assistants are great for controlling connected devices, with voice commands such as ‘Alexa, turn off the living room lights’ or ‘Hey Google, set the thermostat to 70 degrees.’ What’s more, they can be used for managing daily schedules, creating alarms for waking you up or taking the food out of the oven as well as sending reminders based on information from your calendar.

Voice assistants can even communicate with one another, creating a sort of intercom for the house – handy if you want to call the kids for dinner without having to shout.

A simple smart speaker like the Amazon Echo Dot is a great entry point into the world of smart home tech (Image credit: TechRadar)

Most of the best TVs now are smart devices with built in Wi-Fi and voice control, which allow you to stream content from online sources such as Netflix and Amazon Prime as well as conventional TV channels. Many even offer you personalized viewing choices thanks to algorithms that 'learn' your preferences.

Even if you don’t have a smart TV, you can turn your existing TV into a smart device with one of the latest 4K dongles such as an Amazon FireStick 4K, Roku Streaming Stick Plus or Chromecast Ultra. Also available are set-top boxes such as Apple TV 4K.

Finally, there are also smart displays such as the Amazon Echo Show 15 and Echo Show 21, which combine all of the features of a smart speaker with a wall-mounted TV.

These are ideal for streaming shows and movies in the living room, bringing up the latest recipes while cooking in the kitchen, or listening to music in the home office when studying or working. Our guide to the best smart displays will help you find one that will suit your home.

2. Home security

Video doorbells are an affordable way to improve your home security and make sure you never miss a package delivery (Image credit: Future)

The last few years have seen a revolution in home security.

Not so long ago you would have needed a hard-drive based video surveillance system connected to several CCTV cameras to monitor your property. Now, you can buy a wired or wireless home security camera for less than $100 that will record footage when it detects motion, and stream it directly to an app on your smart phone before storing it either on your device or in the cloud.

Thanks to companies like Ring and Blink, you can also pick up an affordable digital video doorbell that allows you to speak to someone who comes to the door no matter where you are in the world. They also let you keep an eye on packages left on your doorstep, so you never miss another delivery.

Wireless cameras and video doorbells are particularly easy to install, and are a simple way to add a layer of smart security to your home. Some are cheap to buy at first, but require a monthly subscription plan if you want to use all their features, but not all do. Our guide to the best video doorbells will tell you everything you need to know.

If you want to take your security up another notch, you can replace traditional locks with smart locks that can be open and closed using your smartphone, a PIN, a fingerprint, or facial recognition rather than a set of keys. Many of them also work with other smart devices, so if you leave the house the doors will lock automatically, or if someone comes to the door the lights around the property will switch on.

Our list of the best smart locks includes options for every door, including devices that can be retro-fitted onto your existing lock so there's no drilling involved.

3. Smart lighting

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Installing smart lighting is one of the simplest ways to make your home smarter. Several options are available, ranging from straightforward dimmable smart bulbs to complete synchronized lighting systems that paint your room in a palette of different colors to set the mood. Take a look at our guide to the best smart lights for our top recommendations.

Smart lights can be controlled using specialized wall switches, operated from anywhere via a smartphone app, or connected to a smart speaker or display for voice control. You can also set schedules for lights to turn on or off automatically, mimicking occupancy when you're away, or to brighten and wake you gradually in the morning.

You can also use smart lights together with motion sensors – so they only activate when you're in the room – or connect them to contact sensors so they turn on when a door or window is opened or closed. It's a handy way to reduce energy consumption, and the self-adhesive sensors can be installed in seconds with no drilling.

Conclusion

You don’t have to spend a fortune all at once to turn your house into a smart home. Instead, it could be a much more gradual process.

For example, you could easily start with one of the best smart plugs that enable you to switch your devices on and off via a smartphone app before going on to make changes using one of the smart home hacks above.

Whether you just want to be able to keep an eye on your property while you’re abroad or want an all-singing, all-dancing LED lighting system, there’s a solution for everyone. Turning your house into a smart home has never been so easy or such fun.