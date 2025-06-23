Welcome to TechRadar's Smart Home Week

Welcome to TechRadar's second annual Smart Home Week – seven days packed with tips, tricks, and buying advice to help upgrade your home and make your life easier. Every home is unique, so whether you're thinking about picking up your first smart device, or you already have a whole system in place, we're here to help ensure it's working as hard as it can for you.

Throughout the week, we'll answer your burning questions about smart home security, including the best home security cameras and smart locks. Can you really trust them, just how secure are they, and how can they work together to help keep your home safe?

We'll also dive into the best smart lighting, with reviews of new products, insight into the latest tech, and tips for integrating smart bulbs and lamps in every room.

Smart thermostats will be getting the Smart Home Week treatment too, with a special in-depth report from an editor who's been living with the fourth-generation Nest Learning Thermostat since its launch last year. How much of an upgrade is it really, what's the impact of its new AI smarts, and has it really helped him reduce his energy consumption.

Finally, we'll show you how to tie it all together by linking devices and creating automations so everything works together seamlessly, exactly when and how you want it to. After all, no two homes are alike.